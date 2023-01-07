No. 5 UConn’s game vs. DePaul ppd; not enough healthy players

No. 5 UConn’s home game scheduled for Sunday against DePaul was postponed on Friday night because the Huskies have fewer than the conference minimum of seven available scholarship players.

A makeup date for the Big East Conference tilt was not announced.

“The wellbeing of our players is first and foremost,” associate head coach Chris Dailey said in a release. “We look forward to rescheduling the game with DePaul.”

UConn had eight players available on Thursday when the Huskies defeated Xavier 73-37 on the road. But in that game, Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson suffered injuries, according to the program.

The Huskies — a dynastic women’s basketball program with 11 national titles under coach Geno Auriemma since 1995 — were already without Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme and Ice Brady. Paige Bueckers, the 2020-21 national player of the year, is missing the season with an ACL tear sustained in a preseason workout.

The team has also been without Auriemma himself. He has missed four games overall this season, including the past two due to an illness.

Despite this, UConn is 13-2 overall and 6-0 in the Big East. Their next game is scheduled for Jan. 11 at No. 24 St. John’s.

–Field Level Media

