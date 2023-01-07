ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No. 5 UConn’s game vs. DePaul ppd; not enough healthy players

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22W7MJ_0k6Kn8Gs00

No. 5 UConn’s home game scheduled for Sunday against DePaul was postponed on Friday night because the Huskies have fewer than the conference minimum of seven available scholarship players.

A makeup date for the Big East Conference tilt was not announced.

“The wellbeing of our players is first and foremost,” associate head coach Chris Dailey said in a release. “We look forward to rescheduling the game with DePaul.”

UConn had eight players available on Thursday when the Huskies defeated Xavier 73-37 on the road. But in that game, Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson suffered injuries, according to the program.

The Huskies — a dynastic women’s basketball program with 11 national titles under coach Geno Auriemma since 1995 — were already without Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme and Ice Brady. Paige Bueckers, the 2020-21 national player of the year, is missing the season with an ACL tear sustained in a preseason workout.

The team has also been without Auriemma himself. He has missed four games overall this season, including the past two due to an illness.

Despite this, UConn is 13-2 overall and 6-0 in the Big East. Their next game is scheduled for Jan. 11 at No. 24 St. John’s.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

5 College Basketball Players Reportedly Hospitalized After Workout

A college basketball program is under massive fire and scrutiny after a "rigorous workout" reportedly resulted in five players being sent to the hospital. According to the Associated Press via ESPN, Concordia University Chicago - a Division III program in Illinois - has postponed all games and temporarily removed head coach Steve Kollar from his position as a result of the incident.
RIVER FOREST, IL
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For College Basketball Program

The sports world is praying for a college basketball program this weekend. Five college basketball programs have been hospitalized following an intense workout. The Concordia University Chicago men's basketball team had to postpone a game. "The rigorous activity was widely considered a punishment for members of the team violating curfew...
RIVER FOREST, IL
d1sportsnet.com

Malik Elzy commits to Illinois

4 star wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to Illinois. The 6-2, 204 pound Elzy, from Simeon High School in Chicago IL, chose Illinois over 28 offers. He originally chose Cincinnati in June. He is rated the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 305 overall. January...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy