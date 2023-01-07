ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones’ All-Star nod makes the selection process feel odd

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) handles the puck during the first period against the Kraken on Oct. 23, 2022, at the United Center. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Few NHL defensemen have Seth Jones’ skill set.

But whether the Chicago Blackhawk has put enough of those skills on display this season to merit an All-Star selection is up for debate.

Jones, 28, was named to the All-Star roster Thursday, his fifth selection and first in a Hawks uniform.

“It’s pretty cool,” Jones told reporters Friday before the Hawks played host to the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center. “It’s always an honor to represent the team you’re on. Should be fun down there in (Sunrise) Florida.”

But let’s face it: When his name appeared on the list of 32 players chosen by the NHL’s hockey operations department, it probably raised some eyebrows or prompted a few smirks.

Jones ranks 28th in expected goals against in five-on-five per 60 minutes (minimum 300 minutes) with 2.92, according to NaturalStatTrick.com .

His minus-2.1% relative-goals percentage — a measure of his impact on his team’s expected goals — ranks 123rd in the NHL behind teammates Jake McCabe, Connor Murphy and brother Caleb Jones, according to MoneyPuck.com .

Those advanced stats can be tricky because they’re sometimes affected by team strength, sample size and other factors.

Plain old plus-minus rating isn’t a perfect barometer — far from it — but Jones’ league-worst minus-26 rating can’t be dismissed either.

You can get into a lengthy debate about which numbers accurately tell the story about how well a defenseman is performing.

Before coach Luke Richardson was asked about Jones’ All-Star selection, he was asked to assess Jones’ season.

“I think he’s probably disappointed more than anybody,” Richardson said. “I talked to him yesterday and just said, ‘Hey, it’s looking up. You scored last game, you had some good shots. We’d like you to shoot more.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I know.’ He knows.”

“When you’re gun-shy, you’re gun-shy. I guess you just can’t pull that trigger. You never think it’s the perfect time.”

But take it from Jones himself: He’s not happy with his game either.

“It’s been up and down,” he said. “Offensively … I don’t like the numbers I have.

He scored his second goal of the season Tuesday, which happened to be his first power-play goal since April 2021 and first as a Hawk. He also has nine assists.

“And then it’s been a struggle defensively as a team in general keeping the puck out of our net,” Jones said. “Hopefully I can produce more numbers here in the future.”

Nevertheless he’ll be participating in the skills competition and All-Star Game during the league’s showcase weekend Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena.

The bottom line: Based on the NHL’s format, one player is selected from each team. Jones was asked about the rule, making for a comically awkward moment in the locker room, but to his credit he didn’t shy away from it.

“That’s probably why I got nominated this year,” he said. “Is that what you were getting at?. It just depends. A lot of guys get left off. …

“Before this rule happened, the whole starting lineup was Hawks, including (Corey) Crawford in net for the West. So you could have situations still like that. Say Colorado, you could easily have (Mikko) Rantanen, (Nathan) MacKinnon and (Cale) Makar.

“I want to say for the Central there were only two D that made it; I don’t think (Nashville’s Roman) Josi made it last year. It just depends. I’m not in the room when they’re deciding this stuff. I know there’s a fan vote. I don’t know how that works exactly, but some guys are going to get the short end of the stick every year.”

Richardson was asked to guess why Jones, among any player on a last-place team, was tapped.

“I don’t know,” Richardson said. “His stats aren’t great, but our team stats aren’t great. So not a lot of people are going to have great individual stats because we haven’t done well, especially over the last two months.

“Individual stats maybe aren’t telling the whole story. He’s had some really good games this year and we haven’t won games, so you don’t get the top story on that night because we’re not winning, you’re not having success, you’re not scoring.

“But I think hockey people see he’s an outstanding skater. When he’s on his game he’s a top defenseman in this league and I think he deserves that.”

But does Jones think he’s deserving of the honor? Put on the spot to pitch why he deserved it, he flashed a sheepish smile and said, “Holy (bleep).”

“I can skate, can be a good playmaker out there and play some defense for the offensive guys,” he said.

Good enough.

