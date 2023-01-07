ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Man accused of using AR-style pistol to kill victim at Independence apartment

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces a second degree murder charge for a fatal shooting at the end of a party at an Independence apartment.

Vyshon Wilson, 18, also is charged in Jackson County Court with armed criminal action.

Independence police were sent to an apartment on a reported shooting about 2 a.m. on Dec.11, 2022, at 4610 S. Brentwood Avenue, according to a court document.

They found Robert G. Butler Jr. on his back in an entryway to the front door of the apartment.

Butler suffered several gunshot wounds and died at the scene, the court document states.

Officers found a black handgun in a holster in Butler's front waistband,.

A woman told police she had a party with about 10-12 people and things were "pretty laid back," according to the court document.

By 1:45 a.m., everyone but Wilson, Butler Jr. and a woman had left the party.

Wilson said his father was coming to pick him up and would be there shortly.

His father didn't show up and the woman said she and Butler would take him home, according to the court document.

Wilson wanted to wait, and moments later the woman told police she saw Wilson shooting Butler with a black AR-style pistol, according to the court document.

Wilson ran out of the apartment, jumped off a deck and ran away.

Several people at the party identified Wilson and had cell phone pictures taken of Wilson at the party.

Bond set at $250,000, cash-only.


