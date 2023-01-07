As the Oliver Smith Elector for the Town of Amherst, I want to invite Amherst residents to apply for the financial gifts described on the chart and flyers below. And, if you need a mortgage, please consider applying now to Smith Charities in Northampton as the nonprofit currently has funds for several mortgages at competitive interest rates with extremely low closing costs. The rate as of today for a 15-year term mortgage is 5.35%; a 20-year term mortgage is 5.65%. Please see the mortgage flyer below for more details. (Note: the money down requirement was recently changed to require only 20% down with strong credit scores). The way Smith Charities works is that the interest on the mortgages is used to give gifts to certain categories of people based on a will written by Oliver Smith, a wealthy farmer from Hatfield, who died in 1845. His will created a charitable fund that established financial gifts for brides, widows with children under 18, and nurses and tradespeople just completing their education.

AMHERST, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO