Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
amherstindy.org
Smith Charities Offers Gifts To Widows, Nurses, Tradespeople And Brides As Well As Competitive Mortgages
As the Oliver Smith Elector for the Town of Amherst, I want to invite Amherst residents to apply for the financial gifts described on the chart and flyers below. And, if you need a mortgage, please consider applying now to Smith Charities in Northampton as the nonprofit currently has funds for several mortgages at competitive interest rates with extremely low closing costs. The rate as of today for a 15-year term mortgage is 5.35%; a 20-year term mortgage is 5.65%. Please see the mortgage flyer below for more details. (Note: the money down requirement was recently changed to require only 20% down with strong credit scores). The way Smith Charities works is that the interest on the mortgages is used to give gifts to certain categories of people based on a will written by Oliver Smith, a wealthy farmer from Hatfield, who died in 1845. His will created a charitable fund that established financial gifts for brides, widows with children under 18, and nurses and tradespeople just completing their education.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 8, 2023 edition
Amanda Marie Cotto and Jeffrey Craig Barsaleau to Stephine S. Busbee, 55 Royal Lane, $240,100. Anthony J. Smigelski Jr., and Patricia A. Sniegowski to Fahad Rajee, 1001 Suffield St., $335,000.
Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility
HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm. With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
MassLive.com
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here or better yet, just drop us a note with your contact information at amherstindy@gmail.com. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
amherstindy.org
Letter: Large Earmark For Jones Library Ignores Pressing Community Needs
The following letter appeared previously in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. The Gazette story “Feds come through with $1 million for Jones Library project” ( 1/3) reported that the Jones Library renovation and expansion project in Amherst and the Grow Food Northampton Community Farm were the only two recipients in Hampshire County of funds from President Biden’s $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, with the library project taking 73% of the county earmark.
amherstindy.org
Planning Board Delays Approval Of Belchertown Road Transitional Housing
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, January 4, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Thom Long, Johanna Neumann, Janet McGowan and Andrew MacDougall. Absent: Karin Winter. Staff: Chris Brestrup (Planning Director), Nate Malloy...
thisweekinworcester.com
WRTA Receiving $70k to Expand Options for Older Adults, People with Disabilities
WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Transit Authority is receving three grants totaling more than $70,000 to expand transit options for older adults and people with disabilities. The Baker-Polito Administration announced earlier this week a total of $1.9 million for municipalities, Councils on Aging, Regional Transit Authorities, and nonprofit organizations under...
westernmassnews.com
Small businesses persist despite record high inflation
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
amherstindy.org
African Heritage Reparations Assembly Plans Online Listening Session For January 11
Source: African Heritage Reparations Assembly of Amherst. As part of its ongoing outreach effort, the African Heritage Reparations Assembly (AHRA) will hold its second listening session on Wednesday, January 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This session will be conducted on-line. Representative Jim McGovern will participate, along with State Representative Mindy Domb and State Senator Jo Comerford. To join the listening session via Zoom use the following link: https://amherstma.zoom.us/j/81415268164(External link) or connect via phone,using the following numbers: 507-473-4847 or 564-217-2000 and enter webinar ID: 814 1526 8164.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
South Hadley Police to join with behavioral health center
SOUTH HADLEY — Town Administrator Lisa Wong on Friday announced that the municipal police department is partnering with Community Behavioral Health Center in 2023. In a statement, she said this “team approach allows for the clinician and police officer to provide services to those community members who struggle with mental health and wellness or are in crisis.”
amherstindy.org
Webinar On Artificial Turf Confirms Public Health Worries
Nancy Gilbert, the Chair of Amherst’s Board Of Health, attended a webinar on January 5 on the health risks associated with artificial turf. The webinar was sponsored by the Cancer and Environment Network of Southwest Pennsylvania and featured Rachel Massey of the Collaborative on Health and the Environment and former Senior Associate Director of the Toxic Use Reduction Instititue (TURI) at UMass Lowell, and Lindsey Pollard of the Center For Environmental Health of Oakland, California and formerly a staff member at TURI.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board of Health Revisits Proposal to Make Chicken Keeping More Affordable
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Board of Health members are hesitant to put chicken-keeping permits under the Health Department's purview but have agreed to gather more information about it. The panel revisited a proposal from resident Melissa Corbett on Wednesday that moves the permitting process for six chickens from the Zoning...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
iBerkshires.com
Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
Newly formed Holyoke Patriotic Committee seeks members
HOLYOKE —Veterans Services Director Jesus Pereira invites the public to join the recently formed Patriotic Committee. Members would organize and promote year-round patriotic events, including Memorial and Veterans Day. Pereira said all residents, including non-veterans, are welcome to submit letters of interest. He expects a dozen-member committee to promote,...
Assemble to move to Northampton’s Main Street, filling vacant storefront
A storefront vacant in downtown Northampton since the summer is expected to be filled this coming summer. Assemble — a furniture, art and vintage goods store — will move from its current location in Thornes Marketplace to Main Street, into the retail location formerly occupied by Birdhouse Music.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Comments / 0