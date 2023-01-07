ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

Smith Charities Offers Gifts To Widows, Nurses, Tradespeople And Brides As Well As Competitive Mortgages

As the Oliver Smith Elector for the Town of Amherst, I want to invite Amherst residents to apply for the financial gifts described on the chart and flyers below. And, if you need a mortgage, please consider applying now to Smith Charities in Northampton as the nonprofit currently has funds for several mortgages at competitive interest rates with extremely low closing costs. The rate as of today for a 15-year term mortgage is 5.35%; a 20-year term mortgage is 5.65%. Please see the mortgage flyer below for more details. (Note: the money down requirement was recently changed to require only 20% down with strong credit scores). The way Smith Charities works is that the interest on the mortgages is used to give gifts to certain categories of people based on a will written by Oliver Smith, a wealthy farmer from Hatfield, who died in 1845. His will created a charitable fund that established financial gifts for brides, widows with children under 18, and nurses and tradespeople just completing their education.
AMHERST, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility

HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm.  With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
HARDWICK, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here or better yet, just drop us a note with your contact information at amherstindy@gmail.com. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Letter: Large Earmark For Jones Library Ignores Pressing Community Needs

The following letter appeared previously in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. The Gazette story “Feds come through with $1 million for Jones Library project” ( 1/3) reported that the Jones Library renovation and expansion project in Amherst and the Grow Food Northampton Community Farm were the only two recipients in Hampshire County of funds from President Biden’s $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, with the library project taking 73% of the county earmark.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Planning Board Delays Approval Of Belchertown Road Transitional Housing

Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, January 4, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Thom Long, Johanna Neumann, Janet McGowan and Andrew MacDougall. Absent: Karin Winter. Staff: Chris Brestrup (Planning Director), Nate Malloy...
thisweekinworcester.com

WRTA Receiving $70k to Expand Options for Older Adults, People with Disabilities

WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Transit Authority is receving three grants totaling more than $70,000 to expand transit options for older adults and people with disabilities. The Baker-Polito Administration announced earlier this week a total of $1.9 million for municipalities, Councils on Aging, Regional Transit Authorities, and nonprofit organizations under...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Small businesses persist despite record high inflation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
LONGMEADOW, MA
amherstindy.org

African Heritage Reparations Assembly Plans Online Listening Session For January 11

Source: African Heritage Reparations Assembly of Amherst. As part of its ongoing outreach effort, the African Heritage Reparations Assembly (AHRA) will hold its second listening session on Wednesday, January 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This session will be conducted on-line. Representative Jim McGovern will participate, along with State Representative Mindy Domb and State Senator Jo Comerford. To join the listening session via Zoom use the following link: https://amherstma.zoom.us/j/81415268164(External link) or connect via phone,using the following numbers: 507-473-4847 or 564-217-2000 and enter webinar ID: 814 1526 8164.
WUPE

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

South Hadley Police to join with behavioral health center

SOUTH HADLEY — Town Administrator Lisa Wong on Friday announced that the municipal police department is partnering with Community Behavioral Health Center in 2023. In a statement, she said this “team approach allows for the clinician and police officer to provide services to those community members who struggle with mental health and wellness or are in crisis.”
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
amherstindy.org

Webinar On Artificial Turf Confirms Public Health Worries

Nancy Gilbert, the Chair of Amherst’s Board Of Health, attended a webinar on January 5 on the health risks associated with artificial turf. The webinar was sponsored by the Cancer and Environment Network of Southwest Pennsylvania and featured Rachel Massey of the Collaborative on Health and the Environment and former Senior Associate Director of the Toxic Use Reduction Instititue (TURI) at UMass Lowell, and Lindsey Pollard of the Center For Environmental Health of Oakland, California and formerly a staff member at TURI.
AMHERST, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Newly formed Holyoke Patriotic Committee seeks members

HOLYOKE —Veterans Services Director Jesus Pereira invites the public to join the recently formed Patriotic Committee. Members would organize and promote year-round patriotic events, including Memorial and Veterans Day. Pereira said all residents, including non-veterans, are welcome to submit letters of interest. He expects a dozen-member committee to promote,...
HOLYOKE, MA

