Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Wrestler Jacob Dominguez Captures Title at Arroyo Classic
San Marcos wrestler Jacob Dominguez won the title in the 106-pound weight class at the Arroyo Classic Tournament on Saturday in El Monte. Dominguez defeated top-seeded Elias Casas of Cajon for the championship in dramatic fashion. Down 2-0 with 15 seconds left in the bout, he pulled a reversal and pinned Casas with six seconds to go.
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Elks Rec gets sour fruit for lease cancellations
Raspberries to Elks Recreation, Inc., who this week confirmed they will not renew leases for Santa Maria BMX, Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club or The Shack Paintball Field as they move to an event-based business model. The Hancock College Rodeo Club team, which practiced at the Unocal Events Center off Highway...
Over 250 people gather at Waller Park for the inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run
Over 250 people participated in the Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run at Waller Park this Saturday in Orcutt. The post Over 250 people gather at Waller Park for the inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evacuation warning issued for Santa Barbara County areas close to Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires burn scars
An evacuation warning has been issued for areas near the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires due to an incoming rainstorm expected Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. The post Evacuation warning issued for Santa Barbara County areas close to Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires burn scars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Live storm updates: Paso Robles issues evacuation warning for rising flood waters
Follow here for live updates on the storm.
Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
According to the California Highway Patrol incident report log, there have been more than 100 weather-related incidents on the roadways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday morning. The post Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs
Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
Noozhawk
Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local woman working to help community members coexist with cougars in SLO
Over the last couple of months, multiple mountain lion sightings have been reported in the city of San Luis Obispo.
Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm
The rain storm that hit the Central Coast has caused the rise of Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande and Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara to have significantly higher water levels. The post Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Two Local Favorites Are Teaming Up in San Roque
When renovation started at the San Roque strip mall at 3435 State Street (Las Positas/S. Ontare), formerly home to La Rumba nightclub, the plan was for a “new multi-tenant space featuring coffee, beer/wine, and full kitchen.” The plan changed: instead, Funk Zone taproom Lama Dog and Sama Sama are partnering on a new establishment in the space, which is being redone to snazzy effect by Kevin Moore Architect. Lama Dog’s Pete Burnham was kind enough to elaborate: “This collab will have an even larger tap list and bottle shop from Lama Dog as well as the amazing food we all love from Sama Sama. We’ll be very family-friendly, with games, TVs, and hopefully ice cream or something similar. These things always seem to take longer than expected, but we’re hoping for fall of this year to open up.” P.S. It’ll be called Lama Dog.
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Theater Poised to Revitalize Lompoc
A diamond in the rough, the Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) is poised to breathe new life into a community that’s ready for revitalization. This iconic local building in Lompoc’s Old Town has a long and winding history. Now in its second phase of fundraising under the guidance of the Lompoc Theatre Project Corporation, a registered nonprofit, great things are in the works as we usher in the new year.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Winter Storm Advisory: Major Impact to Santa Barbara County
Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture. Unplanned power outages are possible....
One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire
One man died in a condominium fire on Friday morning in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Ave, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. The post One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Both north and southbound Highway 1 closed in Guadalupe from flooding
The closure takes place from Division to Oso Flaco, about a mile north of the Santa Barbara / San Luis Obispo County line, and has no estimated time of reopening according to Caltrans. The post Both north and southbound Highway 1 closed in Guadalupe from flooding appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Royal Air Force lands at Paso Robles Airport
Two-week exercise to give British Special Forces experience in parachuting in the hills of San Luis Obispo County. – Two large transport planes belonging to the British Royal Air Force are parked on the tarmac at Paso Robles Airport. The planes are participating in a two-week exercise to give British Special Forces experience in parachuting in the hills of San Luis Obispo County.
Noozhawk
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug
Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
