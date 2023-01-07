When renovation started at the San Roque strip mall at 3435 State Street (Las Positas/S. Ontare), formerly home to La Rumba nightclub, the plan was for a “new multi-tenant space featuring coffee, beer/wine, and full kitchen.” The plan changed: instead, Funk Zone taproom Lama Dog and Sama Sama are partnering on a new establishment in the space, which is being redone to snazzy effect by Kevin Moore Architect. Lama Dog’s Pete Burnham was kind enough to elaborate: “This collab will have an even larger tap list and bottle shop from Lama Dog as well as the amazing food we all love from Sama Sama. We’ll be very family-friendly, with games, TVs, and hopefully ice cream or something similar. These things always seem to take longer than expected, but we’re hoping for fall of this year to open up.” P.S. It’ll be called Lama Dog.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO