ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Biggenden shed fire: Travel blogger and OnlyFans creator Kristen Olsen, 24, charged with murder

By Olivia Day For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The woman charged with murder after the bodies of a Queensland father and his  young daughter were found in a burned down shed has been identified as a travel blogger, OnlyFans creator and self-proclaimed 'gypsy'.

Kristen Olsen, 24, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson over the deaths of Todd Mooney, 54, and Kirra Mooney, 10, on Friday.

Queensland Police will allege the travel blogger deliberately lit a fire that destroyed a large shed on the Mooney family's property in Biggenden on December 20.

The remains of the father and daughter were found in the wreckage of the shed, with police now probing whether they died before or after the intense blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1ul8_0k6KlnFi00

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Pettiford confirmed that Olsen is the only person of interest 'at this stage' of the investigation on Friday afternoon, Courier Mail reported.

He said while she didn't have any known links to the Mooney family she had attended school in Biggenden, located in Queensland's North Burnett Region.

Mr Mooney, who owns a bakery in town, had been planning to wed his long-time partner Bec Hansen at the property the same week he died.

Ms Hansen had been working at the bakery on the day the fire began, at about 2pm.

Olsen is understood to have made the 15-hour drive down the coast from Cairns to the town of Biggenden in December.

On November 24, she told followers she was 'back, bigger and better than ever' and thanked them for their support over the years in a lengthy Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrsyO_0k6KlnFi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Pm3m_0k6KlnFi00

She shared a link to her OnlyFans page 'SlipperyGypsy.69' for people who wanted to see 'where my feet take me and what they are continuously teaching me'.

'These two foot falcons have led me to the heart of Far North Queensland … a town surrounded by jungle … where I am able to be myself,' she wrote in the post.

'For those who don't know, I stand for the land; our ultimate sustainable life force.

'Over the years my barefeet have led me to different places, exploring new ventures and commemorating the origins of Australia's vast lands and communities.'

On the homepage of her adults-only subscription site, Olsen writes she is a 'small town barefoot gypsy, exploring the many pleasures in life'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wfuwv_0k6KlnFi00

The deaths of Mr Mooney and his daughter were initially believed to be a tragic accident, however, post-mortem results saw detectives treat the incident as a homicide.

Prior to Olsen's arrest, investigators appealed to anyone who may have seen a white Holden Barina wagon with a distinctive solar panel on the roof in the area around the time of the fire.

Divers continued to search for clues in Ban Ban Springs on Friday with Inspector Pettiford revealing some 'items of interest' had been found.

'In any search we are looking for something that is not naturally there (and later) we determine if that is a piece of evidence,' he told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VD4F_0k6KlnFi00

Inspector Pettiford said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

'As you can see from the damage that was done, the building was completely burned to the ground, which makes our forensic examination quite difficult,' he said.

Meanwhile, the Biggenden community is rallying around Ms Hansen, who was left 'distraught' by the loss of her partner and daughter five days before Christmas.

Ms Olsen is expected to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday and is expected to appear court in Maryborough on Monday.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears

A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
Complex

Montreal Rapper Yk Lyrical Dies In Bordeaux Jail, Inquiry Demanded

On Dec. 23, Nicous D’Andre Spring was supposed to be released from a Montreal jail. Instead, the Montreal rapper, who went by Yk Lyrical, remained detained and died the next day, shortly after police placed a spit hood on him and pepper-sprayed him, according to the Canadian Press. In...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
The Independent

Senegal bus crash: Footage shows devastating aftermath of collision that killed at least 38

At least 38 people have been confirmed dead and 87 are injured after two buses collided near Kaffrine in central Senegal on Sunday.Footage shows the wreckage of the two collided buses at the scene of the crash as emergency services inspect the area.Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for Senegal’s National Fire Brigade, said: “It was a serious accident.“There were 125 victims, of whom 38 have died.”The accident took place on the No. 1 national road at 3.15 am local time on Sunday morning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Keir Starmer wants second jobs for MPs banned but defends David Lammy earning £200kWestern Australia emergency service chief details ‘once in a century’ floodsRishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Tyla

Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago

When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
BBC

Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case

Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy