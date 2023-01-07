Read full article on original website
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Celebrating a Century of Life: WWII and Korean War Veteran Tommy Green Turns 100Larry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!. The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo. The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins,...
KRMG
Illegally owned exotic animal rescued from San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — An exotic animal was rescued after it was found clinging to the porch of San Antonio man’s home last week, according to animal care officials. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officials rescued a female coati. The carnivorous mammal is related to raccoons and is found in Central America and South America, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
One Green Planet
Texas Shelter Shares Heartwarming Transformation of Emaciated Rescue Dog
A Texas shelter shared before and after pictures of a formerly emaciated dog who got a second shot at life, all thanks to a new family. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) posted about Rocco’s transformation. Rocco had arrived at the shelter in October after rescuers learned about stray dogs. The rescuers responded to the call of a pair of “paper-thin dogs needing help.”
Briscoe Western Art Museum hosting event offering crafts, storytelling and food
SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a free community event where you can enjoy arts and crafts, storytelling and other fun activities, you can head to the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The free community event, which includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, offers a beastly...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
The Wicked Wich pop-up gets permanent home on San Antonio's North Side
The home of 'The Beast' will open in Beacon Hill.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023
One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
San Antonio's iconic Joseph's Storehouse Baking returns with new cookbook
The original bakery closed in 2014.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom vintage San Antonio home in Alta Vista
The home is less than 10-minute drive from the Pearl.
Community steps up to help young cancer patient who lost both of her parents
SAN ANTONIO — In the middle of a fight with cancer, a young girl lost both of her parents just months apart. Non-profit Campaign One at a Time, stepped in so she wouldn’t have to feel alone. When she heard the crack in her grandmother’s voice. 5-year-old Emerie...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Three people killed in crash on the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Eyewitnesses said the sound of the crash that killed three young people overnight on Thousand Oaks Drive is something they may never forget. Taylor Tucker was outside in his back yard directly across the street when he heard tires squeal just after 10 p.m. He said...
Applications for LEGOLAND Mini-Model Builder Crew now open
SAN ANTONIO — Applications for the 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center here in San Antonio is now open. Children ages six through 12 will be building special builds and going to workshops to learn building techniques through the year, LEGOLAND San Antonio said. The winners...
KSAT 12
VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen
SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
KSAT 12
Litter of puppies recovering after lawn mower accident, donations needed for their recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A litter of orphaned puppies are recovering from injuries after being hit by a lawn mower. According to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a litter of 5-day-old puppies and their mother were hit by a lawn mower on Tuesday in a wooded area of San Antonio. The...
kut.org
Sudden closure of San Marcos’ only gay bar rattles LGBTQ community
Stonewall Warehouse, the first and only dedicated gay bar in San Marcos, closed its doors Jan. 1. Owner Jamie Frailicks said he felt it was time to move on from Stonewall, but he will continue to operate the downstairs bar, Freddy C's. Former manager Lena Jacobs said it broke her...
Emaciated dog transforms into healthy pet thanks to love from family
SAN ANTONIO — A dog who was found just skin and bones has undergone an amazing transformation thanks to the loving family who adopted him. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said that at the end of October they responded to an urgent call for a pair of paper-thin pooches who needed to be rescued.
