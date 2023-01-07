A Texas shelter shared before and after pictures of a formerly emaciated dog who got a second shot at life, all thanks to a new family. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) posted about Rocco’s transformation. Rocco had arrived at the shelter in October after rescuers learned about stray dogs. The rescuers responded to the call of a pair of “paper-thin dogs needing help.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO