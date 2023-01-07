Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After a number of Texas-based bitcoin mining companies were momentarily down on December 25, 2022, Bitcoin’s hashrate increased from the low 170 exahash per second (EH/s) observed this week to above the 300 exahash level. Additionally, according to three-day hashrate distribution statistics taken on December 29, 2022, two mining pools control more than 50% of the world’s hashrate.

2 DAYS AGO