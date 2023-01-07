Read full article on original website
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Hawaii entertainers say aloha to Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, one of Hawaii's best loved entertainers, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6; he was 85. Known as the Ambassador of Aloha, Kaleikini shared the aloha spirit with audiences around the world.
Famed Danish restaurant Noma will close by 2024 to make way for a test kitchen
Chef Rene Redzepi's house of Nordic gastronomy will close by the winter of 2024 and re-emerge as Noma 3.0, the Copenhagen eatery said on its webpage.
