Dons-Royals boys basketball game postponed due to storm
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Girls Water Polo Fall to Oaks Christian
Santa Barbara’s Oli Obando and Abby Webber each scored two goals, with Obando adding two earned exclusions, in a 9-6 loss to visiting Oaks Christian Saturday. Maria Bittle had a goal, assist and steal for the Dons, and Ella Maclear had three assists. Goalie Nalani Yim had 10 saves.
Area Roundup: Grantham scores four goals to lift Granite Hills past Silverado
Granite Hills’ Samantha Grantham has been on a tear recently. The senior striker scored four goals Friday night to lead the Granite Hills girls soccer team to an 8-1 victory over Silverado. Grantham, who will continue playing soccer at the Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, also assisted...
Saturday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, soccer, water polo, wrestling
Highlights from Saturday in high school sports: BOYS BASKETBALL Dylan Benner finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jaden Whitehead scored 10 points and Kaden Glover had nine points and 12 rebounds to lead St. Bonaventure (11-7) to a 62-41 win over Dunn in a nonleague game.Jacob Kjarval scored 21 points, Trent MacLean had...
The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week
NATE DELGADILLO School: Fillmore Year: Senior Sport:...
Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week (Jan. 9-13)
Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes on Friday. Please do not email your votes. Joseph Clark, boys wrestling, El Diamante: Clark concluded 2022 by winning the California Classic and Deliddo Invitational tournaments. Isabella Duran, girls...
