Defering to coach Joe Mazzulla, Boston's Jayson Tatum makes it known he'd prefer Robert Williams III start
Whether Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III starts or comes off the bench as he works his way back into the Celtics’ rotation after an extended absence due to recovery from a cleanup surgery has become something of a contentious topic, and one that even star Boston forward Jayson Tatum can’t seem to get away from.
Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Signing Of Former Celtics, Nuggets and Thunder Guard
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they have signed PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract.
NBC Sports
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
Boston has a need at the catcher position
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak ‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
Bleacher Report proposes a trio of Boston Celtics big men as trade targets
The Boston Celtics may have signaled their intentions to make a move at the 2023 NBA trade deadline by dealing away veteran big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week, the Celtics now possessing an open roster spot they can use to absorb a player in a trade.
FOX Sports
Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Mavericks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Dallas Mavericks host the New Orleans Pelicans for a divisional battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Pelicans are coming off a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at home. The Nets won 108-102 and...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
Celtics at Spurs: Boston survives San Antonio 121-116 sans Marcus Smart, second half focus
The Boston Celtics came to San Antonio to face the Spurs as they closed out the final contest of their current four-game road trip, and started the game looking like they had learned their lesson about playing down to teams after their drubbing by the Oklahoma City Thunder. But the...
FOX Sports
Tatum, Boston set for matchup with San Antonio
Boston Celtics (27-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-26, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Spurs -12.5; over/under is 235.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with San Antonio. He currently ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Will Make NBA History On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat. 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant will make NBA history in the game. He comes into the night just two points away from passing Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list.
Gregg Popovich Opens Up On The Current State Of His Relationship With Ime Udoka
“He’s a very good friend. He always will be," Popovich said.
Two Patriots Players Moved to Reserve/Suspended List
The move impacts two players who were on injured reserve.
Gregg Popovich calls Celtics’ Ime Udoka a ‘very good friend’ amid suspension
When the Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka just days before training camp opened, it rightfully shocked the NBA world. The C’s were fresh off an NBA Finals run under Udoka’s guidance, but he was suspended because of violating team policies and an improper workplace relationship. Udoka’s ban also...
Patriots icon Matthew Slater emotional after likely playing final NFL game
New England Patriots special teams ace and icon Matthew Slater didn’t explicitly say if Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills was his final NFL game, but he heavily implied it was when speaking moments after the game. Slater fought back tears as he acknowledged that his playing days...
