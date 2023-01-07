ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak ‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
FOX Sports

Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
FOX Sports

Tatum, Boston set for matchup with San Antonio

Boston Celtics (27-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-26, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Spurs -12.5; over/under is 235.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with San Antonio. He currently ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Will Make NBA History On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat. 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant will make NBA history in the game. He comes into the night just two points away from passing Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list.
