ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

ND Health and Human Services program extends health care coverage

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8Kqf_0k6KlCmx00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Health and Human Services program extended health care coverage for pregnant women and new mothers.

The department has extended that coverage from 60 days to 12 months in order to help improve maternal and child health outcomes.

The coverage will provide individuals access to checkups after birth, behavioral health services, and preventative care such as mammograms.

HHS wants to hear from people with disabilities on services

According to the department, it’s essential for women to have access to healthcare so they can have an easier time navigating life postpartum.

“There is a ton of research that points to health care coverage for postpartum women as a really important indicator of what her outcomes will be as well as the outcomes of the baby, “said Krista Fremming, interim Medical Services Division director.

To see if you qualify or to fill out an application for the extended coverage click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

ND makes plans for drug settlement funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota Evolution Agriculture Summit set for February 21

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Our carbon footprint is something that many people are concerned about — including farmers, ranchers and others in the agricultural industry. These concerns have reached the North Dakota Farmer’s Union (NDFU), which will be hosting the Evolution Ag Summit in response to the growing concern. The theme of this summit is […]
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

South Dakota’s $423M surplus will be top issue at Legislature

(AP) – The South Dakota Legislature’s nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus. Gov. Kristi Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state’s staunchest Republicans oppose. Lawmakers also […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Welcome home ceremony for North Dakota’s 957th Company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard 957th Engineer Company was welcomed home Sunday. It was a chance to honor National Guard members for their yearlong service on the southwest border. The Company’s mission was to support and help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the border....
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota wants to save the least money in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Resolutions are something that plenty of people hold themselves to… or at least, try to hold themselves to. Although many of us can plan to lose weight or seek therapy, the problem comes in actually following through on these goals. Finding time to implement a new hobby or routine […]
NEBRASKA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy