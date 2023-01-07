ND Health and Human Services program extends health care coverage

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Health and Human Services program extended health care coverage for pregnant women and new mothers.

The department has extended that coverage from 60 days to 12 months in order to help improve maternal and child health outcomes.

The coverage will provide individuals access to checkups after birth, behavioral health services, and preventative care such as mammograms.

According to the department, it’s essential for women to have access to healthcare so they can have an easier time navigating life postpartum.

“There is a ton of research that points to health care coverage for postpartum women as a really important indicator of what her outcomes will be as well as the outcomes of the baby, “said Krista Fremming, interim Medical Services Division director.

To see if you qualify or to fill out an application for the extended coverage click here .

