Read full article on original website
Aurora22
2d ago
Not everyone likes it. Some of us can’t eat chocolate and are getting sick and tired of most ice cream flavors having chocolate in them. Yes, how about some lemon or orange or mango or apple pie or even pumpkin (not pumpkin spice) ice cream (not sherbet)?
Reply(4)
2
Related
Thrillist
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Popculture
Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor
Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
Woman Creates Garden Made With Empty Pill Containers and It’s Hilarious
This is good for anyone's mental health!
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
The 2023 KY Girl Scout Cookie Season Launches With a New Flavor and a Name Change
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES -- A BRIEF HISTORY. We have ALL been enjoying these iconic treats our entire lives--every single one of us. You know how I know? Because the Girl Scouts first began selling cookies way back in 1917. (Okay, yes, if there are any 106-year-olds out there who would like to dispute my claim, you win.) But yes, it was more than a century ago when an Oklahoma troop baked cookies and sold them in a school cafeteria as a service project. The sales went national five years later, and the rest, as they say, is history.
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
TGI Fridays Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Mozzarella Sticks Allegedly Found To Be Missing Mozzarella
When biting into a mozzarella stick (from TGI Friday’s or elsewhere), one might expect the actual titular cheese to be within the fried fast food classic. As reported by the Washington Post, a federal judge ruled late last month that a lawsuit may go on by someone who claims her bags of TGI Friday’s-branded ‘Mozzarella Sticks Snacks’ contained cheddar within them, and not mozzarella.
Hershey is being sued after tests showed its dark chocolate contained 'dangerous and harmful' lead and cadmium
Dark chocolate bars tested by Consumer Reports found 23 had higher levels of the heavy metals than public-health authorities generally considered safe.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Dolly Parton's Cornbread Recipe Needs Only 3 Main Ingredients and is Perfect For Holiday Gatherings
In addition to being one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, an accomplished author and a talented actor, she's also a darn good cook. Longtime Dolly fans know she's a pro in the kitchen, especially when it comes to whipping up southern specialties. She published her cookbook Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food From My Tennessee Mountain Kitchen in 2006 and it's filled with delicious home cookin' recipes from her mom Avie Lee Parton, mother-in-law 'Mama' Ginnie Dean and her own favorites. But if you're looking for something to serve the family over the holidays, you can't go wrong with the Smoky Mountain Queen's cornbread.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
M&M’s to offer ‘all-female’ packages for a limited time
Mars, the maker of M&M’s candies, has announced plans to debut “all-female” packages as a way to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo,” according to the company.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Comments / 15