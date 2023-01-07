Read full article on original website
Daniel Dobbs
2d ago
any kind of a ban on anything to do with infringing on the 2nd amendment is unconstitutional no mater how you look at it.
Reply
3
Related
KMOV
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers are debating whether to ban assault weapons. Gun store owners in the Metro East tell News 4 the definition is so broad, it could potentially put them out of business. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” bans assault weapons from being purchased, owned, sold,...
Illinois Senate's proposed amendment stalls state's assault weapons ban bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday. Senators returned to Springfield in the waning days of the...
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
Illinois quick hits: No gun-ban bill approved over weekend; John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'
A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon.
IL Senate president seeks to remove key component to state's proposed assault weapons ban
An amendment filed by the Senate president is now causing backlash in the House and the governor's office.
rcreader.com
Reaction to Judicial SAFE-T Stay a Whole Lot of White Noise
Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington set off a chaotic chain reaction December 29 with his ruling that the General Assembly over-stepped its constitutional grounds when it voted to eliminate cash bail. Judge Cunnington essentially said that a cash-bail requirement, even though not specifically mentioned in the constitution, could be inferred; and that the General Assembly had exercised powers that properly belonged to the judicial branch.
Illinois House passes ‘assault weapons’ ban
Early this morning, the Illinois House passed contentious gun legislation that would outlaw assault weapons statewide.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmakers vote to give themselves pay raise, hiking salaries to $85,000
The 30-21 vote came despite criticism from some Republicans. Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said it's simply not deserved. Dane Placko reports.
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
On Jan. 1, 2023, two new gun laws were part of more than 180 new laws that went into effect across the state of Illinois. But neither of them is as sweeping as a proposed 77-page an assault weapons ban, now headed to the State Senate following a late night vote from the House.
The Ban of Assault Weapons in Illinois is now becoming a Reality
The House of Representatives in Illinois has officially passed Senate Bill 2226, meaning that the Bill will now move on to the State Senate. Meaning the ban on assault weapons in Illinois is becoming a reality that the people in the Land of Lincoln must start facing. According to our...
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Committee Approves Sending Resolution To Illinois Lawmakers Opposing Proposed Gun Legislation
The Grundy County Board plans to send a resolution opposing the current proposed gun legislation in the Illinois legislative session to lawmakers in Springfield. That topic was discussed at a Law and Justice Committee meeting this week. Governor JB Pritzker is looking to ban a number of guns and, at...
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14
Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
Groups rally inside Illinois State Capitol for bill to ban assault weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Chanting erupted from the Illinois State Capitol’s rotunda as groups called for gun safety bans on Thursday. Mothers, students and survivors filled the circle as Illinois legislators moved through this week’s lame-duck session. One of the pieces of legislation leaders will vote on is...
wmay.com
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
starvedrock.media
Pot sales continue to soar in Illinois
2022 set a record for cannabis sales in the Land of Lincoln. 113 state wide dispensaries sold well over 1 and half billion with a “B” dollars worth of weed. Residents from all over the Upper Midwest took part. Overall the industry is projected to add both more...
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 4