Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico. The scientists will attempt to learn more about the endangered species. One scientist says the whale is 30 feet long and weighs between 12,000 and 15,000 pounds. Lab tests are pending to determine a cause of death. The species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act after the fin whale population declined due to hunting.
KEYT
EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of a creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek.
KEYT
Judge halts New Jersey’s stricter gun carry law, for now
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has put a temporary hold New Jersey’s new legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. The judge suggested Monday that the law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights. Three members of Second Amendment rights groups who also have carry permits filed the lawsuit soon after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation just before Christmas. The legal challenge hinges in part on the argument that the new law effectively makes much of the state a “sensitive place” where carrying a firearm is barred.
KEYT
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following a funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday in St. Paul. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. 14. The men left the funeral in an SUV with five other men. Police arrested six of the men following a chase. The man wanted in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting got away on foot.
KEYT
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to ‘bring, retain great people’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The pay raise plan that gives Illinois lawmakers an 18% annual salary hike started in the governor’s office. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he didn’t suggest increases for lawmakers. He sought raises for cabinet members to entice talented people to leave the private sector. It resulted in legislation to increase pay for 21 agency directors. The Senate will consider that legislation Sunday night. Pritzker’s request expanded to include raises in the 10% range for six constitutional officers and a $13,000-a-year raise. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, who is retiring, said the hike for legislators is in a large mid-year spending bill to ensure the General Assembly isn’t “only made up of the wealthy.”
KEYT
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the state’s fiscal year includes an $11,655 raise in base pay, to $85,000. It won approval from the Democratic-controlled House by a 63-35 vote. A raise of 15.9% is unheard of in recent times. Secretive House action in 2019 inserted a 2.4% cost-of-living adjustment to increase base salaries to about $67,800. It was the first increase since 2008.
KEYT
Minnesota elections chief seeks to make voting even easier
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s chief elections officer is calling on state lawmakers to make it easier for residents to vote while protecting elections officials from threats and intimidation. Key elements of Secretary of State Steve Simon’s agenda are included in an elections package that fellow Democrats in the state House and Senate introduced last week. As legislatures convene across the country, lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are bracing for new fights amid the continued false claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen. Republicans are eager to tighten election rules further, whereas Democrats are seeking to make it easier to vote.
KEYT
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly urges civility; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Laura Kelly is calling for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to emulate the state’s residents and make politics more civil. Kelly was sworn in Monday for a second term as governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly’s inaugural address followed a pattern of her using major public speeches to promote bipartisanship. The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
Comments / 0