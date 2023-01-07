Jan. 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported news items with datelines from Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. Reading from a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date from Jan. 8, readers read that, “The social event of the new year was the reception given by Mrs. F.F. Lester, Mrs. W.F. McCad and Mrs. R.M. May at the residence of Mrs. M.G. Mahoney last Saturday evening. It was what may be termed a recherche affair, to which most of the younger set, both married and single, were invited, and most of whom attended, and every one had a most enjoyable time.”

