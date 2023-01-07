Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
'Perfect storm' allows Furman to sink ETSU
Furman turned up the heat near the end of the first half and turned away East Tennessee State in Saturday’s Southern Conference basketball game at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The Paladins scored 11 unanswered points near the end of the first half for a 17-point lead and went on to take a 70-56 victory over the Bucs. Nine points came on 3-point shots by Furman’s Marcus Foster on consecutive possessions.
Johnson City Press
Lady Vols shake Commodores for fifth straight win
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team is on a roll. The Lady Vols pushed their winning streak to five on Sunday with an 84-71 Southeastern Conference victory at Vanderbilt.
Johnson City Press
Dabbs’ big fourth propels Greeneville past Science Hill
GREENEVILLE — Sooner or later, a player as good as Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs is going to show up in a big way. Having a relatively quiet game, the Greene Devils senior burst onto the scene in the fourth quarter when it mattered in a nonconference basketball contest Saturday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Johnson City Press
Indians get in gear after halftime; Lady Wolves collect big win
KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams. In the evening’s first game, the West...
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Hensley leads Unicoi to Upper Lakes win over Volunteer
CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley scored 21 points for Unicoi County on Friday night as the Blue Devils notched a strong Upper Lakes Conference road win, beating Volunteer 70-46. Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each added 13 while Eli Johnson finished with 10 for Unicoi County.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton downs Sullivan East in 3OT classic
BLUFF CITY — In a game that had more twists and turns than a Dollywood roller coaster, Elizabethton captured a 110-109 triple-overtime victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome. The Cyclones, who lost four key players to fouls at the end, rallied from a double-digit...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Abingdon at Central basketball
Wise Central and Abingdon settled for a Mountain 7 District split on Friday in Norton. After the Emmah McAmis-led Lady Warriors rolled 61-34, Evan Ramsey powered Abingdon’s boys to a 66-53 win and the split.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 9
Jan. 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported news items with datelines from Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. Reading from a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date from Jan. 8, readers read that, “The social event of the new year was the reception given by Mrs. F.F. Lester, Mrs. W.F. McCad and Mrs. R.M. May at the residence of Mrs. M.G. Mahoney last Saturday evening. It was what may be termed a recherche affair, to which most of the younger set, both married and single, were invited, and most of whom attended, and every one had a most enjoyable time.”
Kingsport Times-News
Alumni, faculty, friends take final walk-through at Appalachia High School
APPALACHIA — Saturday was like an Irish wake at the former Appalachia High School as alumni and former faculty joined friends to say goodbye to the main building and auditorium. While the gymnasium, field house and Riggs Stadium will remain, demolition of the main classroom building and auditorium will...
Johnson City Press
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th Annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school's Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
Juvenile stabbed at Unaka High School football field
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times. The sheriff said the victim was taken to […]
Johnson City Press
Rye Cove veteran educator Joy Davidson makes Teacher Spotlight
RYE COVE — A Scott County educator for just short of three decades is in this week's Teacher Spotlight.
Johnson City Press
Tusculum chemistry students, faculty contribute to cancer research
GREENEVILLE — Research by undergraduate chemistry and biology students at Tusculum University into another method to treat cancer, one that would spare healthy parts of the body, will benefit from a new grant that will enable the professor guiding them to dedicate additional time to the initiative. The Appalachian...
Johnson City Press
Watauga Lake cleanup set for afternoon of Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the kickoff event of a month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River...
Johnson City Press
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'
Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
wjhl.com
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton. Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton. Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned …. Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot. VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County. Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a crash left one person...
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
Comments / 0