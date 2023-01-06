ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Baseball Schedule Drops

The long awaited Alabama baseball schedule was released today. You can check out the entire slate if you like, but here are the highlights:. The Tide will face 25 out of conference opponents and play 30 SEC contests. The slate contains nine teams that reached Regional play, four of which reached the World Series- including NCAA Champion Ole Miss. The four teams that reached Omaha are all in the SEC Western Division with the Tide. Alabama swept a three game set from the Rebels in in Oxford last season, and finished 31-27 overall with a 12-17 SEC mark and 2-2 in the SEC Tournament.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Roster Tracker

As the 2022 college football season comes to an end, the annual personnel carousel roars to life. Alabama loses several familiar faces but they just reload. Below is a breakdown of how the roster looks at the moment. We will add updates throughout the year leading up to Spring practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy