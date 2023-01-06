The long awaited Alabama baseball schedule was released today. You can check out the entire slate if you like, but here are the highlights:. The Tide will face 25 out of conference opponents and play 30 SEC contests. The slate contains nine teams that reached Regional play, four of which reached the World Series- including NCAA Champion Ole Miss. The four teams that reached Omaha are all in the SEC Western Division with the Tide. Alabama swept a three game set from the Rebels in in Oxford last season, and finished 31-27 overall with a 12-17 SEC mark and 2-2 in the SEC Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO