Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now
YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
Public vigil honoring Lucian Munguia set for Saturday at Yakima church
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who disappeared from a Yakima park and captured the heart of the community, will be honored Saturday at a public vigil. “It would be really awesome to see all the people who loved Lucian, who were touched by Lucian,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mom. “And it would just be such a great...
Stopped By Police in Yakima? That’s a Lot of Tickets
Early last year the Yakima Police Department had to cancel the traffic unit because of a lack of officers. That lead to an increase in traffic problems and fatal crashes. Chief Matthew Murray wrote a letter to the community saying he was building back the unit. Since last year traffic emphasis patrols have helped to slow the number of crashes and pushed some drivers to slow down.
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled
FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
Remains identified as Washington woman who disappeared in 1987
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains discovered 13 years ago have been identified as a Yakama Nation woman who had been missing since 1987. Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman grew up in White Swan, Wash., an unincorporated community located on the Yakama Indian Reservation about 65 miles from Ellensburg. Yakima County...
KEPR
BCSO seize large amounts of drugs and illegally possessed firearms on Saturday
Benton County Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office seized a large amount of drugs and guns this weekend. The Sheriff's Office says that on Saturday, Detectives assisted by "D-squad" seized 22 individual illegally possessed fire-arms, a large amount of heroine and methamphetamine, as well as a stolen vehicle.
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers
The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
Chronicle
Arraignment Set for Washington Man Accused of Raping Daughter
A man charged with raping his then-13-year-old daughter is expected to appear in court next week. The 38-year-old man, who has been charged with two counts each of second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation, is expected to be arraigned Jan. 12 in Yakima County Superior Court. The Yakima Herald-Republic...
FOX 11 and 41
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.
ifiberone.com
Parents of Wenatchee girl with terminal brain cancer asks community for help in sending her to Disneyland
WENATCHEE - A 7-year-old Wenatchee girl's parents are asking the community for help in giving their daughter the time of her life after learning that she only has months to live. After fighting a brain tumor that had been consuming the left side of her brain since she was three...
610KONA
Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills
Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller retires after 36 years in office
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A staple in the local justice community… has hung up his hat. Benton County Prosecutor… Andy Miller… is now the former prosecutor. He retired last week… after 40 years on the job. Miller says the words he lived by while in office...
FOX 11 and 41
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0