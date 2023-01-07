ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now

YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Stopped By Police in Yakima? That’s a Lot of Tickets

Early last year the Yakima Police Department had to cancel the traffic unit because of a lack of officers. That lead to an increase in traffic problems and fatal crashes. Chief Matthew Murray wrote a letter to the community saying he was building back the unit. Since last year traffic emphasis patrols have helped to slow the number of crashes and pushed some drivers to slow down.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled

FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Arraignment Set for Washington Man Accused of Raping Daughter

A man charged with raping his then-13-year-old daughter is expected to appear in court next week. The 38-year-old man, who has been charged with two counts each of second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation, is expected to be arraigned Jan. 12 in Yakima County Superior Court. The Yakima Herald-Republic...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills

Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

