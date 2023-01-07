Border Bowl X Preview Special
(WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle, this weekend.
Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School (2010 Warrior Way) in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from this annual event are given to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.
Team Georgia
|Name
|School
|Dylaun Adams
|Screven County
|Jack Antonakos
|Lincoln County
|Johnathan Ashley
|Laney
|D’Vanta Babbs
|Thomson
|DJay Braswell
|Washington County
|Marcellus Brigham
|Thomson
|Landon Brown
|Jefferson County
|Desmond Cofer
|Washington-Wilkes
|Cain Coulter
|Thomson
|Jontavis Curry
|Thomson
|Kalon Curry
|Laney
|KD Dorsey
|Evans
|Kevin Douglas
|Aquinas
|Vinson Dresser
|Aquinas
|Marshall Flowers
|Burke County
|Dorien Foots
|Swainsboro
|Keith Fraley
|Washington County
|Jordan Franklin
|Burke County
|Temarcus Elam
|Lakeside
|Malachi Gordon
|Aquinas
|Greg Grace
|Laney
|Eric Grant
|Hephzibah
|Will Hattaway
|Lakeside
|Brenston Hearst
|Lincoln County
|Jon Jon Howard
|Harlem
|Trey Huff
|Lincoln County
|Joseph Jean
|Grovetown
|Duncan Johnson
|Aquinas
|Malik Leverett
|Greenbrier
|Darryl Kirkland
|Josey
|Kellen McDuffie
|Academy of Richmond Co.
|Sean Medcalfe
|Westside
|Jackson Murphy
|Academy of Richmond Co.
|Grady Noegel
|Academy of Richmond Co.
|Jalen Patrick
|Hephzibah
|Kohen Rogers
|Burke County
|Colton Smith
|Brentwood
|Dennis Thomas Jr.
|Warren County
|DJ Williams
|Evans
|Jason Williams
|Harlem
|Matthew Williams
|Harlem
|Justin Zellars
|Lincoln County
Team South Carolina
|Name
|School
|TJ McElmurray
|Midland Valley
|Colson Brown
|North Augusta
|Tyler Smith
|Barnwell
|A’Chean Durant
|McCormick
|Keithan Washington
|Denmark
|Gregory Bryant
|Strom Thurmond
|Tyleke Mathis
|Saluda
|Clay Pender
|Barnwell
|Taylon Washington
|North Augusta
|Zion Wright
|Saluda
|Arthur Walker
|Silver Bluff
|DJ Curry
|North Augusta
|Kanaan Ligons
|Ridge Spring Monetta
|Patrick Sywgert
|Batesburg-Leesville
|Reece Jenison
|South Aiken
|Brooks Jenison
|South Aiken
|Arian Mozone
|Midland Valley
|AnDarius Lawton
|Aiken
|Ashley Yaughn
|South Aiken
|Bernard Werts
|Saluda
|Luke Wilson
|Augusta Christian
|Calvin Stokes
|Midland Valley
|Colyn Moore
|North Augusta
|Jabari Brown
|Saluda
|Landen Briatico
|South Aiken
|Jawain Gleaton
|Wagener-Salley
|Chase Brightharp
|Strom Thurmond
|Jabari (Jabo) Drinks
|Midland Valley
|Omarion Buckmon
|Bamberg
|Jaden James
|Barnwell
|Maurice Odom
|Barnwell
|Jacquez Ryans
|North Augusta
|Caleb Cook
|Fox Creek
|Chris Davis
|Williston-Elko
|Amir Young
|North Augusta
|Ricardo Jones
|Silver Bluff
|Tylan Creech
|South Aiken
|Izzy Glanton
|Strom Thurmond
|Cameron Davis
|Wagener-Salley
|Joseph Simmons
|Blackville-Hilda
|Maleik Williams
|Silver Bluff
|Samuel Espinoza
|Saluda
