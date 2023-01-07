ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

Border Bowl X Preview Special

By Mike Lepp
 2 days ago

(WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle, this weekend.

Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School (2010 Warrior Way) in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this annual event are given to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.

Team Georgia

Name School
Dylaun Adams Screven County
Jack Antonakos Lincoln County
Johnathan Ashley Laney
D’Vanta Babbs Thomson
DJay Braswell Washington County
Marcellus Brigham Thomson
Landon Brown Jefferson County
Desmond Cofer Washington-Wilkes
Cain Coulter Thomson
Jontavis Curry Thomson
Kalon Curry Laney
KD Dorsey Evans
Kevin Douglas Aquinas
Vinson Dresser Aquinas
Marshall Flowers Burke County
Dorien Foots Swainsboro
Keith Fraley Washington County
Jordan Franklin Burke County
Temarcus Elam Lakeside
Malachi Gordon Aquinas
Greg Grace Laney
Eric Grant Hephzibah
Will Hattaway Lakeside
Brenston Hearst Lincoln County
Jon Jon Howard Harlem
Trey Huff Lincoln County
Joseph Jean Grovetown
Duncan Johnson Aquinas
Malik Leverett Greenbrier
Darryl Kirkland Josey
Kellen McDuffie Academy of Richmond Co.
Sean Medcalfe Westside
Jackson Murphy Academy of Richmond Co.
Grady Noegel Academy of Richmond Co.
Jalen Patrick Hephzibah
Kohen Rogers Burke County
Colton Smith Brentwood
Dennis Thomas Jr. Warren County
DJ Williams Evans
Jason Williams Harlem
Matthew Williams Harlem
Justin Zellars Lincoln County

Team South Carolina

Name School
TJ McElmurray Midland Valley
Colson Brown North Augusta
Tyler Smith Barnwell
A’Chean Durant McCormick
Keithan Washington Denmark
Gregory Bryant Strom Thurmond
Tyleke Mathis Saluda
Clay Pender Barnwell
Taylon Washington North Augusta
Zion Wright Saluda
Arthur Walker Silver Bluff
DJ Curry North Augusta
Kanaan Ligons Ridge Spring Monetta
Patrick Sywgert Batesburg-Leesville
Reece Jenison South Aiken
Brooks Jenison South Aiken
Arian Mozone Midland Valley
AnDarius Lawton Aiken
Ashley Yaughn South Aiken
Bernard Werts Saluda
Luke Wilson Augusta Christian
Calvin Stokes Midland Valley
Colyn Moore North Augusta
Jabari Brown Saluda
Landen Briatico South Aiken
Jawain Gleaton Wagener-Salley
Chase Brightharp Strom Thurmond
Jabari (Jabo) Drinks Midland Valley
Omarion Buckmon Bamberg
Jaden James Barnwell
Maurice Odom Barnwell
Jacquez Ryans North Augusta
Caleb Cook Fox Creek
Chris Davis Williston-Elko
Amir Young North Augusta
Ricardo Jones Silver Bluff
Tylan Creech South Aiken
Izzy Glanton Strom Thurmond
Cameron Davis Wagener-Salley
Joseph Simmons Blackville-Hilda
Maleik Williams Silver Bluff
Samuel Espinoza Saluda
