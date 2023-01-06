Read full article on original website
Quant: $114.4 hurdle could give bears more leverage; here’s where they can gain
The $114.4 hurdle could give QNT bears more leverage. A break above the 100-period EMA of $116.1 would invalidate the bias. Supply held by top addresses was unchanged despite an increase in the whale transaction count. Quant’s (QNT) price action formed a double-bottom pattern in recent weeks. This could have...
Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?
However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
Polkadot bulls fight to push past $5, traders can wait for a reaction at this level
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The quick surge of DOT prices over the past week has emboldened bulls. Bears can wait for a rejection around the $5.11 level. Bitcoin climbed past the $17k...
Ripple: All there is to know about recent price movements of XRP
XRP has seen a growth in positive sentiments since the start of 2023. Traders are, however, unwilling to make big bets. There may be a shift in conviction among investors towards Ripple (XRP), as data from Santiment indicates that the altcoin has experienced a significant increase in positive sentiment since the start of the year. This follows a prolonged period of low investor confidence in the market after FTX’s unexpected fallout.
TRON tests $0.05 as support and sees a positive reaction- what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lukewarm Open Interest posed some questions to TRX buyers. The altcoin market posted gains over the weekend. The market cap of altcoins (crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and...
Binance Coin reaches a significant resistance zone, can the bulls conquer it?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $278 mark and its vicinity had a strong confluence of resistance levels. Traders can wait for a lower timeframe break in the structure downward before shorting. Binance...
Despite a sluggish week, TRON investors may find some respite, as…
The total transactions on TRON exceeded 4.6 billion. Though negative sentiments increased and the funding rate declined last week, market indicators suggested a price pump soon. The crypto market was in a bullish phase last week as several cryptos flourished, registering massive gains. However, TRON [TRX] was the exception. As...
Cardano: Why a push beyond this level is a requisite for ADA bulls to see profits
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A break below the 13-period EMA of $0.2750 would invalidate the above forecast. Cardano [ADA] made new highs since the start of 2023. The altcoin rose from $0.2409...
Is Cardano’s latest upswing one of its many short bull runs? Decoding…
ADA hit a volume level that it last experienced in November. The RSI metric, however, indicated that there might be a price reversal soon. After what felt like a turbulent 2022, Cardano [ADA] appeared walked into 2023 on the green side of the market. As 2023 begins, the asset’s rally accumulated significant value and also witnessed other indicators rally.
STEPN rallies 40%, buyers can wait for a retest of this support to re-enter
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. STEPN rallied hard in the past few days after finding a local bottom around $0.22. Bitcoin’s next move could heavily influence the direction of GMT in the coming...
Ethereum retail investors’ sentiment looks bullish, but will it help ETH?
Investors sentiment toward Ethereum improved of late. Key metrics such as the MVRV ratio and long/short difference suggest that there may be some selling pressure on Ethereum in the coming days. Ethereum faced a lot of volatility over the past year, especially after the merge. However, according to Santiment’s recent...
Decoding current state of Bitcoin amid the decline in number of large transactions
The number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network declined after the FTX debacle. Miners net position changed and difficulty declined. The decline in the number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network has raised questions about the future of the king coin. According to data provided by glassnode, the...
Uniswap dominates crypto fee rankings, surpassing PancakeSwap and LIDO
Uniswap generates record fees and outperforms competitors. The network shows strong financial performance with declining user activity. In the crypto space, Uniswap performed exceptionally well in terms of the fees it generated over the past year. According to data provided by the token terminal, Uniswap ranked 3rd in terms of fees generated, outperforming other protocols such as PancakeSwap, LIDO, and BNB chain.
Cardano: Why ADA remains far from profitable despite the 25% value surge
ADA logged its highest price and daily trading volume in the last two months. However, ADA still remains an unprofitable cryptocurrency asset. The surge in Cardano’s [ADA] trading volume in the last 24 hours pushed the price of the layer 1 coin to its mid-November levels, data from Santiment revealed.
Is XRP an investor favorite this financial quarter? These updates state that…
Coinshares report showed that investors were accumulating XRP as they dumped BTC and ETH. Despite the increased accumulation, holders of XRP were still holding at a loss. A recent Coinshares report showed that investors’ confidence in Ripple [XRP] was on the rise even despite holders standing at a loss.
Jefferies Group downgrades this BTC miner due to construction delays; Details inside…
Investment bank Jefferies Group downgraded its rating for Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings. Marathon Digital shares surged by more than 3% at $4.23 in pre-market trading in line with the broader market trends in the global crypto market. Investment bank Jefferies downgraded its rating for Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm Marathon...
Bitcoin: This is what large investor and retail interest can do for BTC over time
Bitcoin’s low volatility managed to attract both retail and large investors that have been capitalizing on the opportunity to buy into the cryptocurrency. Miner selling pressure reduces as revenues continue to grow. Recent data from Glassnode, suggested that Bitcoin’s [BTC] volatility declined significantly over the last month. This low...
