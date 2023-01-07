ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Countdown: Could House speaker drama end soon?

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' the drama surrounding the House speaker stretched to a fourth day, but could it come to a close soon?

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to supporters in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making extraordinary gains on the fourth day and the 12th and 13th ballots of a historic standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.

The switched votes from conservative holdouts, including the chairman of the chamber's Freedom Caucus, put McCarthy closer to seizing the gavel for the new Congress - but not yet able. Republicans voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. to try again.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Yonkers school stabbing

A brutal attack was caught on video as a 16-year-old was stabbed multiple times at a school in Yonkers on Friday morning. The teen was stabbed three times, in the torso and extremities, at Yonkers Middle High School on Rockland Avenue. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center and was said to be stable and undergoing surgery.

NYC nurse strike

Negotiations continue Friday ahead of Monday's strike deadline involving thousands of New York City nurses. Approximately 10,000 nurses across five hospitals say they'll strike Monday if they don't get better pay and staffing. Nurses would go on strike at 6 a.m. Monday. The nurses are prepared to negotiate until 11:59 p.m. Sunday night, and past the midnight deadline if possible.

COVID hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations are up in the northeast. The rise comes as a new, more contagious form of the virus known as XBB.1.5 is in the region. It currently accounts for 71% of cases in the northeast.

Mega Millions jackpot

The nation's sixth largest lottery prize will be up for grabs Friday night. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a whopping $940 million!

TEXAS STATE
