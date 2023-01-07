The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.

