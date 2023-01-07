ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wuft.org

Unsecured guns and unintended deaths: A preventable epidemic?

Editor’s note: This is the first of five articles this week that explore the consequences of unintended shootings in Florida. Click the link here to access Part I. Schools were closed in Clay County because of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 13, 2017, so 15-year-old Adam Van Allen was excited to spend the night at a friend’s house.
Villages Daily Sun

Election 2024: The battle for Florida begins

The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida

Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
niceville.com

Blue crab trap closure ending early in Northwest Florida

FLORIDA – Northwest Florida’s 2023 blue crab trap closure is ending early, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced. According to the FWC, recreational and commercial blue crab traps can be placed back in northwest Florida waters starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The closure included state waters (shore to three nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through Wakulla County.
C. Heslop

$400 For Florida Motorists

Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers. Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.
iheart.com

Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans

Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
niceville.com

Florida angler sets two new state saltwater fishing records in one day

FLORIDA – A Florida angler has set two new state saltwater fishing records in a single day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced. According to the FWC, when Matthew Marovich, of Sarasota, set out fishing on Aug. 26, 2022, he didn’t know he would be catching two record-breaking fish. Setting out from Sarasota on a flat calm day with clear skies, the day was perfect for catching fish, and they were biting.
wvih.com

Alleged Child Molester Arrested

In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
floridapolitics.com

Case made again for tax-exempt private investigation services

The change 'fixes a glitch' in Florida’s service tax policy, according to Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez. A South Florida lawmaker is again making the case for ending taxes on services small private investigation firms provide state residents. Proponents, including some 2,000 detectives it would help, say the change is...
