King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Jolene Rae Dilks, 35, Fort Madison
Jolene Rae Dilks, 35, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. She was born on March 31, 1987 in Fort Dodge, IA to Danny R. & Janice K. “Lou” Morris Ross. She married Joshua L. Dilks on June 13, 2009 in Denmark, IA. She was the daycare director at Learning Tree Daycare Center and volunteered for the Lincoln School P.T.G. She was a member of the LDS Awareness Group and enjoyed camping.
Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison
Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Esther Brooks, 95, Fort Madison
Esther Brooks, 95 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home. She was born January 16, 1927 in Argyle, Iowa, a daughter of Dwight HV and Bertha (Crowson) Dawson. She married Jesse Theodore Brooks, Jr. on July 10, 1948 in Farmington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2016.
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Carolee Wilhite, 86, Donnellson
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri...
City of Fort Madison conducting water line survey
Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison is conducting a survey asking property owners about water line materials. The Pen City Current reports that the survey is being mailed to 4,500 property owners this week in order to compile a federally-mandated lead analysis. The Environmental Protection Agency and the...
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Scottie Kay Bradford, 82, Keokuk
Scottie Kay Bradford, 82, of Keokuk, IA died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born April on 5, 1940 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Clarence and Mildred Naderhoff Seeland. Scottie graduated from Quincy Senior High School. On December 17, 1960, Scottie was united in marriage to...
New Galesburg church looking to build permanent home. Here’s where it might go
A new Galesburg church is exploring the acquisition of land to build a permanent place of worship on the far north edge of Galesburg. But first, there would need to be a change of zoning in the Gale Village Subdivision on North Seminary Street. The Ascent Church, which has held...
Holy Trinity Catholic host Hoops for Hope to support one of their own
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — Community members in Fort Madison came together on Friday night to show their to support to one of their own who is battling cancer. "I'll tell you what, she's my inspiration," said Stuart Welding. "I mean, she may have looked up to me, but...
Argyle man facing drug trafficking charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — An Argyle man accused of drug trafficking in the Keokuk area is facing felony charges. Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th St in Keokuk on warrants of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B Felony, and the Iowa Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a class D Felony.
Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog
WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
19-year-old arrested for Muscatine burglary
On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday Traffic Enforcement Detail
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the Sheriff’s Office’s Holiday Season Traffic Enforcement Detail. The enforcement detail was conducted from mid-November through December of 2022. The categories focused on in the detail are the leading cause of traffic crashes and crash-related...
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
Several Property thefts occurring in area
A rash of property crimes is taking place throughout the area including cars, guns, vehicles and items from garages. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says citizens need to exercise being a defensive property owner:. Karlin says we can prevent a significant number of crimes of opportunity by locking...
Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man
On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
