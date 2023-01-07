ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Jolene Rae Dilks, 35, Fort Madison

Jolene Rae Dilks, 35, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. She was born on March 31, 1987 in Fort Dodge, IA to Danny R. & Janice K. “Lou” Morris Ross. She married Joshua L. Dilks on June 13, 2009 in Denmark, IA. She was the daycare director at Learning Tree Daycare Center and volunteered for the Lincoln School P.T.G. She was a member of the LDS Awareness Group and enjoyed camping.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison

Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Esther Brooks, 95, Fort Madison

Esther Brooks, 95 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home. She was born January 16, 1927 in Argyle, Iowa, a daughter of Dwight HV and Bertha (Crowson) Dawson. She married Jesse Theodore Brooks, Jr. on July 10, 1948 in Farmington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2016.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
ARGYLE, IA
KBUR

City of Fort Madison conducting water line survey

Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison is conducting a survey asking property owners about water line materials. The Pen City Current reports that the survey is being mailed to 4,500 property owners this week in order to compile a federally-mandated lead analysis. The Environmental Protection Agency and the...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Scottie Kay Bradford, 82, Keokuk

Scottie Kay Bradford, 82, of Keokuk, IA died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born April on 5, 1940 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Clarence and Mildred Naderhoff Seeland. Scottie graduated from Quincy Senior High School. On December 17, 1960, Scottie was united in marriage to...
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Argyle man facing drug trafficking charges

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — An Argyle man accused of drug trafficking in the Keokuk area is facing felony charges. Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th St in Keokuk on warrants of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B Felony, and the Iowa Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a class D Felony.
KEOKUK, IA
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog

WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
WAYLAND, MO
tspr.org

Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets

Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Burlington man arrested following overdose

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

19-year-old arrested for Muscatine burglary

On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
MUSCATINE, IA
KBUR

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday Traffic Enforcement Detail

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the Sheriff’s Office’s Holiday Season Traffic Enforcement Detail. The enforcement detail was conducted from mid-November through December of 2022. The categories focused on in the detail are the leading cause of traffic crashes and crash-related...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant

QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Several Property thefts occurring in area

A rash of property crimes is taking place throughout the area including cars, guns, vehicles and items from garages. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says citizens need to exercise being a defensive property owner:. Karlin says we can prevent a significant number of crimes of opportunity by locking...
kciiradio.com

Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man

On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
LOCKRIDGE, IA

