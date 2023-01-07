Kansas Catholic clergy sexual abuse investigation targets 14 suspects; prosecutions unlikely

Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
‘A new era’ for open records in Kansas: Court says yes, electronic records must be provided electronically
When a person requests a copy of an electronic public record under the Kansas Open Records Act, public agencies must provide that copy in electronic format, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday. This means, for instance, that agencies can’t print off copies of Excel spreadsheets — they must provide the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly starts four more years asking Republicans to work with her
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called for bipartisanship during her inauguration address on Monday amid strong Republican opposition in the Kansas Statehouse. While remembering the challenges and successes of her first term, Kelly asked Kansas politicians for civility and kindness. She said that the state can avoid the destructive and polarized politics that pit Democrats and Republicans against each other at the national level.
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Gov. Laura Kelly launching second term poised to balance centrist philosophy of governing
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly enters a second term in office Monday committed to a centrist philosophy of governing capable of irritating Republicans and at times frustrating Democrats. “I have always been middle of the road,” the Democratic governor said. “One, because that’s how I think and I recognize...
Comments / 0