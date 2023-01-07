With the news this week that women’s clothing store Maurices in the Village Mall is closing later this month on the 22nd, Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says it’s definitely a tough goodbye. He says even if stores are turning a small profit somewhere, the strategy these days seems to be “combine resources at the stores making more of a profit.” And while Vermilion Advantage perhaps didn’t have a new women’s clothing store on their radar for 2023, that has certainly changed.

