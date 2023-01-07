ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Reservations Being Taken for Feb First Fridays Event: Folklore Progressive Dinner

Join us for the February First Friday Event, the Folklore Progressive Dinner on Friday, February 3, starting at 5:30 PM in Downtown Danville. Ticket Price: $25.00 (21+ only) Reserve your tickets on SignUpGenius here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44acaf2da3fec43-folklore#/. Tickets will be mailed to you in advance and you must bring your hard ticket...
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Farmers Market hosts first event of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A community staple made its 2023 debut as the Terre Haute Farmers Market kicked off the new year at The Meadows Shopping Center. Around two dozen vendors were on hand for the event, which ran from 8 a.m. to noon. Market manager Carrie Schoffstall it’s a great chance to support local […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 hurt in Clark Co. crash

Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
MONTICELLO, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage: A Feeling “23” is Gonna be a Good Year !!

Changing an old lyric THE WHO once used, Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley “Has a feeling ‘23’ is gonna be a good year.” During his recent appearance with Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s “Community Connection” program, Dudley especially emphasized three major openings coming this year. One of them is the new FedEx facility on Lynch Road, just south of I-74.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being investigated as suspicious and will remain […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Out at the Mall: More In Person Shopping Can Help Stores; Interest Shown in AMC Theaters

With the news this week that women’s clothing store Maurices in the Village Mall is closing later this month on the 22nd, Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says it’s definitely a tough goodbye. He says even if stores are turning a small profit somewhere, the strategy these days seems to be “combine resources at the stores making more of a profit.” And while Vermilion Advantage perhaps didn’t have a new women’s clothing store on their radar for 2023, that has certainly changed.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Residents clean up after Gibson City tornado

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gibson City on Tuesday Night. The storm happened just before 6:00 p.m. 2 miles southeast of town. It was part of a tornado outbreak that spawned seven tornadoes in our WCIA 3 viewing area. In its path was Karen […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

UPDATE: Danville Planning and Zoning Commission Recommends New Cannabis Dispensary Plan to City Council

A unanimous vote by the Danville Planning and Zoning Commission has sent the proposal from Brookfield, IL’s Parkway Dispensary, LLC for another adult use Cannabis Dispensary on to the Danville City Council. It should be on the agenda for the Tuesday, January 17th meeting. This project would include the extending of Lynch Drive; which runs parallel to Lynch Road but ends at Sunnyside, the currently operating cannabis dispensary. The road would be extended north, and Parkway’s facility would be two parcels over.
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville man missing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Bement Café burglarized, money stolen

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting

Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bird flu, rising feed prices contributing to more expensive eggs

GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re out shopping, you’ve probably noticed many items increasing in price. Now, egg prices are on the rise too. Farmers said it’s for a variety of reasons. One said she’s had to spend more money on feed for her chickens. She’s also noticed low water levels in the Mississippi […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
GIBSON CITY, IL

