vermilioncountyfirst.com
Reservations Being Taken for Feb First Fridays Event: Folklore Progressive Dinner
Join us for the February First Friday Event, the Folklore Progressive Dinner on Friday, February 3, starting at 5:30 PM in Downtown Danville. Ticket Price: $25.00 (21+ only) Reserve your tickets on SignUpGenius here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44acaf2da3fec43-folklore#/. Tickets will be mailed to you in advance and you must bring your hard ticket...
Urbana sees over 60% drop in shots fired; but 3 families still mourn loved ones lost in 2022
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been two months since an Urbana man was shot and killed, but his sister said things haven’t gotten any easier. The family of 24-year-old Taveon Davis is still waiting for his killer to be brought to justice. He’s one of three people who were murdered in the city last year. […]
1043theparty.com
Mattoon Chamber Discusses Some of the Great Things Coming to Mattoon and the Region in 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023, Ed Dowd, Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce was a guest on 101.3 WMCI. Here is a brief description of what he covered during the interview:. Emerald Acres Sports Connection should be breaking ground sometime in the Spring with the indoor facility to start...
Terre Haute Farmers Market hosts first event of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A community staple made its 2023 debut as the Terre Haute Farmers Market kicked off the new year at The Meadows Shopping Center. Around two dozen vendors were on hand for the event, which ran from 8 a.m. to noon. Market manager Carrie Schoffstall it’s a great chance to support local […]
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage: A Feeling “23” is Gonna be a Good Year !!
Changing an old lyric THE WHO once used, Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley “Has a feeling ‘23’ is gonna be a good year.” During his recent appearance with Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s “Community Connection” program, Dudley especially emphasized three major openings coming this year. One of them is the new FedEx facility on Lynch Road, just south of I-74.
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being investigated as suspicious and will remain […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Out at the Mall: More In Person Shopping Can Help Stores; Interest Shown in AMC Theaters
With the news this week that women’s clothing store Maurices in the Village Mall is closing later this month on the 22nd, Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says it’s definitely a tough goodbye. He says even if stores are turning a small profit somewhere, the strategy these days seems to be “combine resources at the stores making more of a profit.” And while Vermilion Advantage perhaps didn’t have a new women’s clothing store on their radar for 2023, that has certainly changed.
Residents clean up after Gibson City tornado
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gibson City on Tuesday Night. The storm happened just before 6:00 p.m. 2 miles southeast of town. It was part of a tornado outbreak that spawned seven tornadoes in our WCIA 3 viewing area. In its path was Karen […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
UPDATE: Danville Planning and Zoning Commission Recommends New Cannabis Dispensary Plan to City Council
A unanimous vote by the Danville Planning and Zoning Commission has sent the proposal from Brookfield, IL’s Parkway Dispensary, LLC for another adult use Cannabis Dispensary on to the Danville City Council. It should be on the agenda for the Tuesday, January 17th meeting. This project would include the extending of Lynch Drive; which runs parallel to Lynch Road but ends at Sunnyside, the currently operating cannabis dispensary. The road would be extended north, and Parkway’s facility would be two parcels over.
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
WTHI
"The safety aspect of it is huge." Vermillion County's 3rd highway district upgrading safety features on county roads
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - District 3 of Vermillion County will soon see some upgrades to a few of its roads. County officials say they hope to make the roads smoother and safer. With the turn of the new year is come a turning of the page when it comes...
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
WTHI
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
Bird flu, rising feed prices contributing to more expensive eggs
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re out shopping, you’ve probably noticed many items increasing in price. Now, egg prices are on the rise too. Farmers said it’s for a variety of reasons. One said she’s had to spend more money on feed for her chickens. She’s also noticed low water levels in the Mississippi […]
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
