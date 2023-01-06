ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does a Life Insurance Policy Pay For?

IQuanti: It's often recommended that we get an adequate amount of life insurance coverage. However, what exactly does this policy pay for exactly? In this post, we'll explain what life insurance is and what the policy can be used to do. What is Life Insurance?. Life insurance is a contract...
Insurtech Pendella Announces Partnership with Assurity to Provide Assurity’s Online Disability Insurance Through Pendella’s Platform

FORT MYERS, Fla. , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pendella has announced a strategic partnership to bring affordable, online disability insurance to its customers through Assurity’s API-driven disability insurance service. Pendella is on a mission to provide comprehensive life and disability insurance to its customers through a fully digital application and underwriting process. By partnering with Assurity, this goal is one step closer to fruition.
What you need to know about long-term care insurance

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) A: Long-term care refers to assistance with medical or personal needs over a period of time. , nearly 70% of people turning 65 will need long-term care at some point in their life. Long-term care can be expensive and many people may not be able to...
Vori Health & Allstate Benefits Partner to Increase Access to Musculoskeletal & Orthopedic Specialty Care

NEW YORK , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health — a national, multidisciplinary medical practice focused on delivering best-in-class, evidence-based musculoskeletal and orthopedic care — today announced a partnership with Allstate Benefits, a leading health and supplemental insurer. Vori Health. aims to dramatically improve accessibility and outcomes...
Obamacare enrollment proves more popular than ever in NC

More people have signed up for a health plan under the Affordable Care Act in 2022 according to the. , the enrollment for Obamacare has increased significantly for 2022 with more than 923, 000 new people signed up, according to CMS. There are nearly 4.6 million Americans who have signed up, with 80% from returning members and 20% among new members.
Choice Mutual Insurance Agency Expanding Its Business in Selling Final Expense Insurance Policy

RENO, Nev. , Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Mutual shares its total commitment to selling final expense life insurance, which is commonly referred to as burial, mortuary, incineration, and end-of-life insurance. Choice Mutual is a diverse insurance firm that is widely known as an insurance broker, which happens to represent several insurance companies.
Patent Application Titled “Life Insurance Clearinghouse” Published Online (USPTO 20220405854): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Rugel, John (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Life insurance is not only an important financial tool and investment strategy for many customers, but also provides customers with the security and peace of mind of knowing that they are protecting the financial futures of their families and loved-ones. Many different types of life insurance policies may exist between insurance providers (or insurers) and customers (or insureds), such as term life insurance (providing life insurance protection over a specific period of time), whole life insurance (providing permanent insurance for the lifetime of the insured, generally with fixed terms), or universal life insurance (similar to whole life insurance, with additional flexibility to allow customers to raise or lower premiums and coverage amounts during the lifetime of their policies). Different insurance providers may offer various different types of life insurance products, including different insurance types, terms, premiums, and coverage amounts, to meet the needs and investment goals of different customers.
Kiplinger's Personal: How tax rules change as you age

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Your life changes in many ways when you get older. But there's something else that changes as you age that you might not have considered before: your taxes. There are different tax breaks that you can claim when you're older, and the types of income you're likely...
LenderDock Announces Partnership with Branch Insurance

Policy verification solution, announced a new partnership with. . LenderDock also specializes in automating lienholder process management services. Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform will help Branch’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications such as phone calls, emails, and paper mail. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services. In addition, Branch looks to implement LenderDock’s Notifi™ service, which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee, billing notifications, and escrow billing.
Pinpoint Predictive Announces Partnership with Glacier Auto Insurance

-based company that provides the insurance industry’s first deep-learning-powered actuarial Loss Predictions, and. are pleased to announce a new partnership. Glacier will leverage Pinpoint’s top-of-funnel predictions, enabling the insurer to streamline better experiences for incoming customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005023/en/. This...
State budget has big ongoing, one-time obligations

When drafting the state's next budget, lawmakers will need to consider the state's ongoing commitments and one-time obligations under the cloud of a potential recession. This comes after more than a year of revenues out-performing projections and two years of cash infusions from the federal government, boosting the state's reserves.
