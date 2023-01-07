Read full article on original website
Annual Brian A. Aselton 5k begins in East Hartford
Ellington building at center of arson case less than a month after vandalism. A building in Ellington that was vandalized last month is now the subject of an arson investigation. Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield. Updated: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:55 AM UTC. A fire overnight in...
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Volleyball tournament sponsored by Nike brings thousands to Hartford
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis...
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
Victim of shooting last week in New Haven has died, police say
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim on a shooting from last week has died, according to police in New Haven. Police identified the victim as Kentel Robinson, 30, of New Haven. He was shot on Jan. 4 around 9:30 p.m. on Chapel Street, between Beers and Orchard streets. Robinson...
Car runs over, bursts water supply line while firefighters battle house fire in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a house fire late last night on Betmarlea Road. The fire was originally reported as showing through the roof, but quickly spread above the garage and into the first floor living room and kitchen, according to Norwalk Deputy Chief Shay.
Hartford police investigate shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 4:49 p.m. today in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court. Police say they responded to an area hospital for reports of a gunshot wound victim arriving for treatment. The victim, a male in his twenties,...
Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you. Sir Rod Stewart announced that he’ll be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 30, 2023. The soon-to-be 78-year-old musician’s concert will feature special guest Cheap Trick. Live Nation...
TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington
NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
Rhode Island man dies after hitting Exit sign, going airborne on I-95 in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Rhode Island man is dead after a rollover crash on I-95 north. The crash was reported to the DOT at 4:51 a.m. State police say a driver went airborne after driving off the roadway and hitting the Exit 65 sign. State police say his car landed on the Exit 65 off-ramp upside down.
Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
Two arrests made in Southbury Training School arson case
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police announced two arrests in connection with an arson investigation on the grounds of Southbury Training School. Troopers said they arrested 21-year-old Gregory Gulick of Southbury and 18-year-old Juliana Sullivan of New Milford. They also said they expect to make a third arrest. Firefighters responded...
Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did...
Ellington building at center of arson case less than a month after vandalism
Meet K9 Officer Klifton and Officer Jamie Ball with the Simsbury Police Department!. State Sen. Saud Anwar talks about the importance of AEDs after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. Updated: 2 hours ago. Egg prices are on the rise. NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law...
Renewed calls for safety after state Rep. Williams killed in wrong-way crash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People across Connecticut continue to mourn the loss of Quentin Williams. Williams, a state representative from Middletown, was killed by a wrong-way driver after leaving the governor’s inaugural ball Wednesday night. An increase in wrong-way crashes has renewed calls for safety. Friday is the second...
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blender Bar
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – The Something’s Cooking crew found a healthy restaurant in Cheshire where you can chow down on delicious food with a clean conscience. Tey Aguerra admits Blender Bar’s extensive menu is almost overwhelming, but she and her friend Julianna D’Addona are up to the challenge. They want to kick off 2023 with a healthy start!
Sacred Heart hockey player suffers serious injury to neck from skate
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - In light of the injury to Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest of the field, a spotlight has been on athletic trainers. Last night at Sacred Heart University, a hockey player was rushed to the hospital after his neck was sliced with a skate.
