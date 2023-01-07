ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eyewitness News

Annual Brian A. Aselton 5k begins in East Hartford

Ellington building at center of arson case less than a month after vandalism. A building in Ellington that was vandalized last month is now the subject of an arson investigation. Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield. Updated: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:55 AM UTC. A fire overnight in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Volleyball tournament sponsored by Nike brings thousands to Hartford

New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT's. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT's who responded.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Victim of shooting last week in New Haven has died, police say

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim on a shooting from last week has died, according to police in New Haven. Police identified the victim as Kentel Robinson, 30, of New Haven. He was shot on Jan. 4 around 9:30 p.m. on Chapel Street, between Beers and Orchard streets. Robinson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate shooting on Stillman Westbrook Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 4:49 p.m. today in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court. Police say they responded to an area hospital for reports of a gunshot wound victim arriving for treatment. The victim, a male in his twenties,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you. Sir Rod Stewart announced that he’ll be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 30, 2023. The soon-to-be 78-year-old musician’s concert will feature special guest Cheap Trick. Live Nation...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington

NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two arrests made in Southbury Training School arson case

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police announced two arrests in connection with an arson investigation on the grounds of Southbury Training School. Troopers said they arrested 21-year-old Gregory Gulick of Southbury and 18-year-old Juliana Sullivan of New Milford. They also said they expect to make a third arrest. Firefighters responded...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blender Bar

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – The Something’s Cooking crew found a healthy restaurant in Cheshire where you can chow down on delicious food with a clean conscience. Tey Aguerra admits Blender Bar’s extensive menu is almost overwhelming, but she and her friend Julianna D’Addona are up to the challenge. They want to kick off 2023 with a healthy start!
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Sacred Heart hockey player suffers serious injury to neck from skate

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - In light of the injury to Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest of the field, a spotlight has been on athletic trainers. Last night at Sacred Heart University, a hockey player was rushed to the hospital after his neck was sliced with a skate.
FAIRFIELD, CT

