Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Bauer accuses Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him

Trevor Bauer is accusing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him. The Dodgers on Friday announced that they are designating Bauer for assignment (DFA). The announcement was made on the final day the Dodgers had to add Bauer to their active roster following his reinstatement by MLB last month from a suspension. Bauer issued... The post Trevor Bauer accuses Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning

Black Monday, recognized as the day following the end of the NFL's regular season, is officially upon us.  The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly firing general manager Steve Keim.  The move comes after the team finished the year with a 4-13 record, good for last in the NFC West.  ...
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
