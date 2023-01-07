Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO