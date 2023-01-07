Read full article on original website
Nets' Kevin Durant Will Likely Undergo MRI After Suffering Right Knee Injury vs. Heat
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will likely undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters. Durant went down after Heat star Jimmy Butler fell on his right leg following a drive to...
LeBron James Out for Lakers vs. Nuggets with Ankle Injury Described as Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has been listed as out for the team's Monday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center because of left ankle soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The 38-year-old was ruled out for Los Angeles' game against the Miami...
LeBron James on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Y'all Know What the F--k Should Be Happening'
LeBron James wants the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade. The four-time MVP spelled out his frustration in only a select few words in a conversation with The Athletic's Sam Amick after Saturday's 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings. "Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said....
Bold NBA Trade Predictions We Really Believe in 1 Month Before the Deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is so close you can already smell the chaos. Is this because I slathered myself in six gallons of anarchy-scented cologne and am standing in front of an industrial-sized fan, tilted ever so accurately in your direction, with the speed dial set to "Warp Drive"? I mean, who's to say?
Kevin Durant's Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain; Nets Star Out at Least 2 Weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is going to miss some time. The superstar forward has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, according to the team, and will be reevaluated two weeks from now. There is optimism that Durant's injury isn't too serious:. The 34-year-old...
Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns
Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans
Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Breaks All-Time Gate Record Previously Set at Cowboys Stadium
While WrestleMania 39 is three months away, it already has the largest gate in WrestleMania history. WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 39, which will be held at the Los Angeles Rams' and Los Angeles Chargers' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, has surpassed the previous record of a $17.3 million WrestleMania gate.
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
Fred VanVleet Denies Rumors Raptors Offered $114M Contract Before Season
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has denied a report that he turned down a four-year, $114 million contract extension before the season. "I will never speak on my free agency or contract negotiations, especially conversations between me and management, so it certainly didn't come from me," VanVleet said Sunday. "But I was never made a formal offer."
NBA Rumors: Bulls Unlikely to 'Blow It Up' at Trade Deadline amid Zach LaVine Buzz
Despite falling short of expectations and sitting in a difficult spot long-term, the Chicago Bulls may not be prepared to wave the white flag and start over just yet. "But in the weeks leading up to what could be a crucial deadline, multiple league sources have told The Athletic the expectation is for the Bulls to remain relatively quiet," The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported Monday. "No one expects the Bulls to 'blow it up' and commit to a complete rebuilding process."
NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Linked to Cavs, Suns, Raptors Prior to Injury
Numerous NBA teams were interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on the eight-year NBA veteran: "Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks."
Best Reaction from Gervonta Davis' Win vs. Hector Luis Garcia
Gervonta "Tank" Davis (28-0, 26 KO) picked up a TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KO) after Garcia did not answer the bell going into the ninth round in the first major boxing event of 2023 from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. While Garcia put forth...
Deion Sanders on Possibly Coaching in NFL: 'I Just Have No Desire to Coach Rich Men'
Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer thanks to his accomplishments in the NFL as a player, but don't expect him to be on the sidelines as a coach at the sport's highest level. "I just have no desire to coach rich men," he said, per Donovan X....
Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Open to MMA Fight vs. WWE Stars, Former Pro Athletes
Former Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman says he would be open to fighting in MMA against former athletes or a WWE star. "I'm not opposed to [fighting]," Merriman said on Fox Sports 1's TMZ Sports show. "I would fight the right former athlete, another guy in the WWE, something that people would pay to see in Lights Out.
