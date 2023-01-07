ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Bold NBA Trade Predictions We Really Believe in 1 Month Before the Deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is so close you can already smell the chaos. Is this because I slathered myself in six gallons of anarchy-scented cologne and am standing in front of an industrial-sized fan, tilted ever so accurately in your direction, with the speed dial set to "Warp Drive"? I mean, who's to say?
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns

Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans

Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović

The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Fred VanVleet Denies Rumors Raptors Offered $114M Contract Before Season

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has denied a report that he turned down a four-year, $114 million contract extension before the season. "I will never speak on my free agency or contract negotiations, especially conversations between me and management, so it certainly didn't come from me," VanVleet said Sunday. "But I was never made a formal offer."
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Bulls Unlikely to 'Blow It Up' at Trade Deadline amid Zach LaVine Buzz

Despite falling short of expectations and sitting in a difficult spot long-term, the Chicago Bulls may not be prepared to wave the white flag and start over just yet. "But in the weeks leading up to what could be a crucial deadline, multiple league sources have told The Athletic the expectation is for the Bulls to remain relatively quiet," The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported Monday. "No one expects the Bulls to 'blow it up' and commit to a complete rebuilding process."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Linked to Cavs, Suns, Raptors Prior to Injury

Numerous NBA teams were interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on the eight-year NBA veteran: "Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Best Reaction from Gervonta Davis' Win vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Gervonta "Tank" Davis (28-0, 26 KO) picked up a TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KO) after Garcia did not answer the bell going into the ninth round in the first major boxing event of 2023 from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. While Garcia put forth...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Open to MMA Fight vs. WWE Stars, Former Pro Athletes

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman says he would be open to fighting in MMA against former athletes or a WWE star. "I'm not opposed to [fighting]," Merriman said on Fox Sports 1's TMZ Sports show. "I would fight the right former athlete, another guy in the WWE, something that people would pay to see in Lights Out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy