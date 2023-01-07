ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
gilaherald.com

Bylas man sentenced to more than 24 years for second-degree murder

PHOENIX – Marvin Tona, 48, of Bylas, was sentenced on Dec. 19, 2022, to 293 months (24.4 years) in prison by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan. Tona previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder stemming from an incident that occurred on Sept. 5, 2021, while on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Bylas, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona.
BYLAS, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy