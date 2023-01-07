ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning

Black Monday, recognized as the day following the end of the NFL's regular season, is officially upon us.  The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly firing general manager Steve Keim.  The move comes after the team finished the year with a 4-13 record, good for last in the NFC West.  ...

