FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
Chronicle
Duke men's tennis 2023 season preview
Duke enters 2023 looking to build on a strong 2022 season that included an impressive 17-9 overall record and a stellar 11-3 record at home. The Blue Devils have now been rewarded for this success with a top-20 ITA preseason ranking. What’s more, the team has retained most of its talent from last year. Of the student-athletes who competed in Duke’s final dual match of 2022 against Tennessee, only Sean Sculley and Edu Guell will not be returning this season.
Chronicle
'That’s what it’s all about': Whitehead, Mitchell save the day as Duke men's basketball ekes out win at Boston College
Sometimes, we think we lost something—phones, wallets, keys—so we pad our pockets, look on chairs and ask our friends if they’ve seen it. A few minutes later, we laugh at ourselves because it was in our hands the whole time. No. 16 Duke’s 65-64 win over Boston...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball falls to No. 24 following loss to N.C. State
After a pivotal week for the Blue Devils, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With Duke now at No. 24, the Blue Zone takes a look:. After scoring no baskets in its first seven minutes against N.C. State, Duke struggled to catch up in the all-around sloppy performance and fell 84-60. Later in the week, Duke redeemed itself with a nail-biting win at Boston College. The freshmen led the day, and Dariq Whitehead led with 18 points. Two clutch free throws from Kyle Filipowski with less than a minute on the clock helped seal the one-point win. The Blue Devils were favored in each of their games last week, and now, confidence in the team by basketball analysts is dwindling. Duke’s recent performance brings it eight spots down from last week to No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. This upcoming week, the Blue Devils will face Pittsburgh at home before traveling to play Clemson, and they are favored to win each game.
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball avoids upset, escapes Boston College with last-second road win
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—As the saying goes, pressure makes diamonds. Entering its Saturday afternoon matchup against Boston College, Duke found itself under immense scrutiny. N.C. State just handled them on the road, and the Blue Devils, tasked with bouncing back with their backs against the wall, found themselves with their biggest test yet.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Boston College
Duke (-9.5) vs. Boston College. Ahead of the Blue Devils' most recent loss to N.C. State, their start to the ACC season looked encouraging. Duke had the length and the size—in players such as Ryan Young, who is 6-foot-10, and Dereck Lively II, who stands at 7-foot-1—to be competitive against the Wolfpack. The three freshmen who started—Lively, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski—each ranked in the top 20 in the 2022 recruiting class. Additionally, armed with Jaylen Blakes, who recently played two back-to-back breakout games, and the leadership of junior captain Jeremy Roach, the lineup looked good on paper.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Boston College
No. 16 Duke started off strong on the road Saturday against Boston College at Conte Forum and secured the halftime lead with a late run. The Eagles are hanging around, though, as the Blue Devils are up 37-33 at the break. Switch up the starters. A team release Saturday morning...
Chronicle
Duke men's soccer midfielder Peter Stroud to forgo remaining eligibility, pursue professional career
After three incredibly successful years in Durham, the next step in Peter Stroud's illustrious career will be in the professional ranks. Following a runner-up finish in MAC Hermann Trophy voting Friday evening—the award is given to the top player in college soccer—the junior midfielder announced via Instagram Saturday that he will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility to pursue a professional soccer career.
Chronicle
Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high
Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
