After a pivotal week for the Blue Devils, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With Duke now at No. 24, the Blue Zone takes a look:. After scoring no baskets in its first seven minutes against N.C. State, Duke struggled to catch up in the all-around sloppy performance and fell 84-60. Later in the week, Duke redeemed itself with a nail-biting win at Boston College. The freshmen led the day, and Dariq Whitehead led with 18 points. Two clutch free throws from Kyle Filipowski with less than a minute on the clock helped seal the one-point win. The Blue Devils were favored in each of their games last week, and now, confidence in the team by basketball analysts is dwindling. Duke’s recent performance brings it eight spots down from last week to No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. This upcoming week, the Blue Devils will face Pittsburgh at home before traveling to play Clemson, and they are favored to win each game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO