Steilacoom, WA

The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Jan. 10 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 10 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Councilmember storms out of meeting after realizing no one likes her

An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out. The council accepted nominations for who would serve as president and vice president at its meeting on Jan. 4. Councilmembers Paula Rhyne and Brenda Stonecipher were both nominated. The discussion and debate were civil, with Stonecipher earning the win. Then, it became time to nominate a vice president.
KING 5

Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Artesian Commons Park might reopen as an open air market

Olympia's Parking & Business Improvement Area (PBIA) is contemplating partnering with the city's economic development department to reopen and use the Artesian Commons Park, which was shut down in 2018. Strategic project manager Amy Buckler, who also serves as PBIA's staff liaison, suggested the partnership during the discussion on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed

(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

LASA Announces the Retirement of Executive Director Janne Hutchins

Submitted by Shannon O’Connell. Lakewood, WA: On January 6, 2023, LASA, a local housing non-profit organization committed to ending homelessness and recurrent homelessness, announced the retirement of Executive Director Janne Hutchins. LASA started over thirty years ago when the Rev. Luther Kriefall, pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran, called...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KUOW

Proposal would stop businesses from going cashless in King County

Cash will remain king in King County under a new council proposal that would require all businesses in unincorporated areas to accept cash. County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles introduced the legislation Thursday. She says accepting cash ensures that residents who don't have access to credit or banking accounts, and therefore rely on cash, can still participate in the economy.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Judge orders Federal Way gun store to stop high-capacity magazine sales

SEATTLE - A King County Superior Court judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines in violation of a state ban. Judge Michael Scott on Friday granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
yaktrinews.com

What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session

As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

What happened after the Jan. 6 confrontation in Olympia?

Two years after a violent riot engulfed the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s easy to forget that here in the other Washington a protest against federal election results also turned into a tense confrontation on the capitol campus in Olympia. Although the incident, during which more...
