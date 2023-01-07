Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Jan. 10 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 10 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle election could create a Social Housing Developer at City Hall — But it’s too late for The Madkin
It is time to vote on whether City Hall should aim directly at the center of the Seattle housing crisis and begin building government developed and managed apartment buildings across the city. Ballots will be mailed later this month for a February special election to decide on I-135, an initiative...
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Councilmember storms out of meeting after realizing no one likes her
An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out. The council accepted nominations for who would serve as president and vice president at its meeting on Jan. 4. Councilmembers Paula Rhyne and Brenda Stonecipher were both nominated. The discussion and debate were civil, with Stonecipher earning the win. Then, it became time to nominate a vice president.
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
thejoltnews.com
Artesian Commons Park might reopen as an open air market
Olympia's Parking & Business Improvement Area (PBIA) is contemplating partnering with the city's economic development department to reopen and use the Artesian Commons Park, which was shut down in 2018. Strategic project manager Amy Buckler, who also serves as PBIA's staff liaison, suggested the partnership during the discussion on the...
capitolhillseattle.com
No Sawant announcement yet but another Seattle City Council incumbent won’t seek reelection
Another Seattle City Council incumbent is stepping aside as District 3’s Kshama Sawant, the longest serving member on the council, has yet to say if she plans to run again in 2023. Wallingford, Roosevelt and the University District 4 rep Alex Pedersen said Tuesday he will not seek reelection....
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
The Suburban Times
LASA Announces the Retirement of Executive Director Janne Hutchins
Submitted by Shannon O’Connell. Lakewood, WA: On January 6, 2023, LASA, a local housing non-profit organization committed to ending homelessness and recurrent homelessness, announced the retirement of Executive Director Janne Hutchins. LASA started over thirty years ago when the Rev. Luther Kriefall, pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran, called...
KOMO News
Housing, homelessness crisis to be priority for state lawmakers in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, Washington law makers will begin the process of mapping out 2023 and what will be top of mind as this year's legislative session begins. Housing and the homelessness crisis are once again receiving a focus. Governor Jay Inslee has a 4-billion-dollar proposal, to address...
KUOW
Proposal would stop businesses from going cashless in King County
Cash will remain king in King County under a new council proposal that would require all businesses in unincorporated areas to accept cash. County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles introduced the legislation Thursday. She says accepting cash ensures that residents who don't have access to credit or banking accounts, and therefore rely on cash, can still participate in the economy.
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
q13fox.com
Judge orders Federal Way gun store to stop high-capacity magazine sales
SEATTLE - A King County Superior Court judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines in violation of a state ban. Judge Michael Scott on Friday granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai.
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
yaktrinews.com
What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session
As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
What happened after the Jan. 6 confrontation in Olympia?
Two years after a violent riot engulfed the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s easy to forget that here in the other Washington a protest against federal election results also turned into a tense confrontation on the capitol campus in Olympia. Although the incident, during which more...
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Comments / 0