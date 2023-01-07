ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians announce 2023 Guards Fest roster

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — See dozens of Cleveland baseball players , new and old, when the ball club’s annual festival returns to the Huntington Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Cleveland’s fan appreciation event, now called Guards Fest , is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be confirmed appearances by 28 players from the Guardians’ 40-man roster, as well as four former players and three coaches.

Scheduled appearances

Players

Gabriel Arias

Josh Bell (morning session only)

Will Benson

Will Brennan

Emmanuel Clase

Xzavion Curry

Enyel De Los Santos

Tyler Freeman

Andrés Giménez

Oscar Gonzalez

Sam Hentges

James Karinchak

Steven Kwan

Bryan Lavastida

Angel Martinez

Triston McKenzie

Eli Morgan

Cody Morris

Bo Naylor

Josh Naylor

Jhonkensy Noel

Richie Palacios

Brayan Rocchio

Amed Rosario

Nick Sandlin

Myles Straw

Trevor Stephan

George Valera

Alumni

Brian Anderson

Paul Assenmacher

Sam McDowell

Charlie Nagy

Coaches

Terry Francona

Chris Valaika

Carl Willis

What’s happening

The all-day festival offers stage appearances; autograph and photo opportunities with Guardians players and alumni (with an add-on purchase); a “Field of Dreams” baseball diamond, batting cages, and speed pitch; appearances from Slider & The Dogs, with photo opportunities; and more.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez plans to make his first Guards Fest appearance this year for a custom cleats design contest. Fans can submit their own designs. The winner will have their design replicated by Hrusovsky Custom Kicks for Giménez to use during spring training, and get their own pair as well.

Schedule of events

8:30 a.m to 12:30 a.m.: Season Ticket Member exclusive session

Mobile-only tickets went on-sale on Nov. 30.

The $5 general admission tickets benefit Cleveland Guardians charities.

Fans can guarantee autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchases, up to four per session.

1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: General public event

Mobile-only tickets went on-sale on Dec. 2.

$15 general admission ticket

Fans can guarantee autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchases, up to four per session.

Get more information and buy tickets here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

