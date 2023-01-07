Ram Trucks may be a little late to the party, but it made it. The Detroit automaker unveiled its first electric truck concept, the 1500 Revolution, this past week at the Consumer Electronics Show. Despite its tardiness, the EV is loaded with new features and gadgets that should help it stand out in an increasingly crowded field. We knew the 1500 Revolution, or at least something like it, was coming. Ram, which used to be a Dodge model line before it was spun off as its own brand, hasn’t hidden that it was working on an electric version of the 1500. That...

