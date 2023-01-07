Read full article on original website
27 First News
Carl Venzeio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Carl Venzeio, 83, who passed away early Thursday morning, January 5. Carl was born on New Year’s Eve, 1939 to his parents, Carl “Lucky”...
27 First News
Ida Mae Tharpe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ida Mae Tharpe will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mother Ida Tharpe departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Oasis Rehab...
27 First News
Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
27 First News
Judith Rae Becker, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Becker, age 78 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester E. Simon and Gretta L. (Fitzpatrick) Simon.
27 First News
David Harris, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “No greater gift to receive than to be at rest in the presence of our Lord and Savior”. On Sunday, December 25, 2022, our Heavenly Father dispatched His angels to come and usher His child, David Harris, Sr., to a heavenly rest. David was...
27 First News
Catherine Marie DeNiro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie DeNiro, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Windsor House in Canfield. Catherine was born on April 7, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Rose Lubonovic Bernardich. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
27 First News
John P. Dutting, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Dutting, age 86, of Hubbard, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. John was born May 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walter L. and Elsie M. Jones Dutting. He was...
27 First News
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
27 First News
Sandra Slack, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Slack, 82 of Canfield, passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sandra was born August 3, 1940 in Alliance, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Mildred B. (Wilson) Slack. She attended Princeton Jr. High...
27 First News
Beatrice E. Small, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice E. Small, 82, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. She was born September 14, 1940, in Marion Center, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clyde Russell and the late Olive (North) Russell. She retired as the...
27 First News
Lavonne Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lavonne Johnson, 73, departed this life Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her home. Lavonne was born March 7, 1949 in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Castene Willis-Baskin. She was a graduate of East High School. Lavonne worked as a literature...
27 First News
Michelle “Mikey” Ann Hollinger, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Michelle Ann Hollinger, 61, of Campbell Ohio, transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. Ms Hollinger was born July 8, 1961, in Youngstown, the eldest daughter of Thomas and Ethel McMullen Hollinger. She was...
27 First News
John S. Robertson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.
27 First News
James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
27 First News
Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., 78 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1944 in Enterprise, West Virginia, the son of Charles and Ida Woolard Robinson. He was employed by...
27 First News
Mark E. Renn, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Renn, 63, of Warren passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at Winsdor House of Champion. Mark was born on January 18, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Paul and Helen (Mamayek) Renn and was a lifelong area resident. At the...
27 First News
Donna Ann (Fabian) Stas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Donna Ann Stas, age 73, of Austintown, passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph Anthony and Wilda Mae (Payne) Fabian. Donna attended East High School.
27 First News
Patricia Ann Armes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 2, 2023, Patricia Ann Armes, age 76, of Youngstown, died peacefully at her granddaughters home. She was born in Steubenville on June 17, 1946, to James Edgar and Goldie Irene (Pasco) Neer. Patricia is survived by her children, Brenda Schell of Boardman,...
27 First News
Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogers – Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, age 96, of Rogers, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Care Center, Alliance. She was born on September 9, 1926, in Negley, daughter of the late William and Alice Cooley Dyke. Zoe was a...
27 First News
Lisa Collins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio. Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.
