A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison in an elder abuse case. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder and ordered to serve 32 months in a Department of Corrections facility and has to pay more than $500,000 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO