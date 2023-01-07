Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
City of Uniontown Agenda for Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
___ Jess Ervin ___ Danea Esslinger ___ Josh Hartman ___ Amber Kelly ___ Bradley Stewart. Minutes of December 13, 2022 Regular Council Meeting. Treasurers Report, Monthly Transaction Report & Accounts Payables. Resolution 2023-0110-1 – 2023 GAAP Waiver. Destruction of records for 2012 and prior.
fortscott.biz
Agenda for the FS City Commission on Jan. 10
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke M. Wells E. Woellhof K. Harrington. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of December 20th, 2022, and. special meeting of December 29th, 2022. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1327-A totaling $ (to come) C. Request to Pay – BakerTilly – $9,775.78 – Jeff...
fortscott.biz
FS City Commission: Work Session Before Meeting on January 10
The Fort Scott City Commission will meet January 10th, 2023, for a Work Session beginning at 4:30 PM at City Hall, 123 S. Main St. The regular City Commission Meeting will begin at 6:00 PM following the Work Session at City Hall, 123 S. Main St. Both meetings are open...
fortscott.biz
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
fourstateshomepage.com
SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed Robbery at Stone’s Corner Casey’s
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Jasper County Detectives tell KOAM’s Shannon Becker on scene they were still gathering security footage, but early details appear about 9:45 p.m. a black male entered the store armed with a handgun.
kggfradio.com
Fort Scott Woman Sentenced for Elder Abuse
A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison in an elder abuse case. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder and ordered to serve 32 months in a Department of Corrections facility and has to pay more than $500,000 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns, rear-ended in crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - About 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, reports of a mail truck involved in a crash just north of Carl Junction along County Road 270 alerted Jasper County Emergency 911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
columbusnews-report.com
Brothers convicted in Oswego hospital scam
July Brothers Convicted in Oswego Hospital scam Two brothers were convicted for their roles in a $1.4 billion healthcare fraud conspiracy that involved billing insurers for services supposedly performed at rural hospitals, but actually carried out elsewhere, between 2015 and 2018. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, both of Miami, Florida, were found guilty for their roles in what the…
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons traffic stop ends with arrest of unregistered violent offender
PARSONS, Kans. — A routine traffic stop in southeast Kansas Tuesday night resulted in the apprehension of a man police say is an unregistered violent offender. It happened around 11:41 PM, according to the department, when a Parsons officer stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of Morgan Ave for an equipment violation. The officer said the driver, Osric Maleke-Rashaad Edwards, 24, of Parsons, was driving on a suspended and expired license.
Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
fourstateshomepage.com
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted by Life Flight after van struck tree
A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old male, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were injured after a van struck a tree Friday afternoon in Bates County.
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen car from a woman who said her […]
Comments / 0