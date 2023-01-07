Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County mayor welcomes Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is welcoming the Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week. In a video shared with 2News, Wilson said Outdoor Retailer is an "ideal partner for Salt Lake County." The trade show first left Utah and moved to...
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
herrimantelegraph.org
We Built This City on Rock and Snow: The 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City
If you live in Utah, you certainly know about the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. It’s what puts Salt Lake on the map, and a huge part of the cities, and states’ culture. However, with this year’s graduating class being born in 2004 and 2005, there are zero students that were alive during the games; yet, the impact the games had on Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole lives inside of us as students and residents of the state.
kjzz.com
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
kjzz.com
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
ksl.com
Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes
SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Princess Alice
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
kslnewsradio.com
Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek
SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
KSLTV
New ghost tour explores history of Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A new ghost tour hosted by US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that boasts ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the nation, has just launched a new tour in Salt Lake City featuring historic places that are said to be haunted. The tour...
ABC 4
UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths
An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team to review draft of Airport Layout Plan at Jan. 9 public meeting
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team will review the draft Airport Layout Plan at a public meeting on January 9. According to event details, during this […]
Opinion: More housing comes at a cost — and not just in dollars
Housing developments need to have enough space for parks and lawns. They also need adequate room for safety requirements. Read more here.
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
Gizmodo
Who Is Planting Weird Antennas All Over the Foothills of Salt Lake City?
Try to figure this one out: it would appear that somebody is installing antenna-equipped rigs all over the foothills of Salt Lake City. Local government officials are stumped as to who is responsible or what the rigs are for. They also seem to be pretty annoyed to have to keep taking the shit down.
Cotopaxi CEO, Davis Smith, steps down to serve in Brazil
Cotopaxi founder and CEO Davis Smith is stepping down as CEO and appointing former Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang in his place, according to a press release.
ksl.com
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
divenewswire.com
Industry Mourns Oceanic Founder and Industry Icon Bob Hollis
A life full of adventure came to a peaceful close on January 4, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah with family surrounding Bob’s side. Born on April 25, 1937, in Orland, California to Robert and Elinor Hollis, Bob leaves behind a legacy as a pioneer, entrepreneur, businessman, and most importantly, a loving father and grandfather.
Welcome Home: Oakley Bench Estates
OAKLEY, Utah — Positioned on a quiet, one-acre cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Oakley Bench Estates neighborhood sits 5425 N Estates Lane. This home underwent a significant remodel in 2022, […]
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
