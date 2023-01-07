ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Revelers express safety concerns ahead of Mardi Gras festivities

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Large crowds are expected on February 3rd as the first parade rolls through downtown Mobile and the much-anticipated Nelly concert kicks off the Mardi Gras season. But, after the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve night, some revelers are hesitant to celebrate. "This is downtown...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
MOBILE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?

Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile planning upgrades to two local parks, splash pad coming to one

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider spending $3.3 million on upgrades to Langan and Public Safety Memorial Parks. Plans for Langan park include renovations to the amphitheater, upgrades to the restroom facilities and parking enhancements. At Public Safety Memorial Park, the existing fountain...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district. Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week,...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mega thrift store to open new location

A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Murder conviction upheld for Alexander Bridges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last month affirmed the conviction of a Mobile man in a 2018 murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today. The court upheld the conviction of 24-year-old Alexander Bridges in the shooting death of Richard Smith. According to authorities, Smith...
MOBILE, AL
apr.org

Amtrak service may return to Mobile in 2023

It could be all aboard for the return of passenger train service to the Gulf Coast in the upcoming year. The last train carrying passengers out of Mobile left the station in 2005. The last regular daily runs between Mobile and New Orleans were about a half century ago. But now, after years of work and lengthy negotiations, supporters say they’re confident that 2023 is the year that trains roll along the Gulf Coast again.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy