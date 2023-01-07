Read full article on original website
WPMI
Prichard residents gather to protest planned destruction of historic Harlem Hotel
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Protesters gathered in Prichard today to fight against the tearing down of an historic building. The Harlem Hotel used to sit next to the Harlem Duke, a once thriving music club. The Harlem Duke started in the 1950's and hosted stars like BB King, Ray...
utv44.com
Revelers express safety concerns ahead of Mardi Gras festivities
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Large crowds are expected on February 3rd as the first parade rolls through downtown Mobile and the much-anticipated Nelly concert kicks off the Mardi Gras season. But, after the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve night, some revelers are hesitant to celebrate. "This is downtown...
WALA-TV FOX10
Purple, gold and yellow appear in Downtown Mobile as Mardi Gras draws near
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The official day of Mardi Gras might not be until February, but for many in the Port City, the party has already started. Purple, gold and yellow is taking over Downtown Mobile- a sure sign that Mardi Gras has made her annual stop. For one store...
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
utv44.com
MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
earnthenecklace.com
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
Senior Bowl moves free Nelly concert; show still follows Mobile’s 1st Mardi Gras parade of season
It’s time for your best “Hot in Herre” joke: A free Feb. 3 Nelly concert in Mobile has been relocated due to “extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement and general public interest.”. That’s the word from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which announced the change on...
utv44.com
Mobile planning upgrades to two local parks, splash pad coming to one
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider spending $3.3 million on upgrades to Langan and Public Safety Memorial Parks. Plans for Langan park include renovations to the amphitheater, upgrades to the restroom facilities and parking enhancements. At Public Safety Memorial Park, the existing fountain...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district. Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week,...
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
blavity.com
Alabama Firefighter Fired After Getting Tattoo On The Back Of Her Head, Her Superiors Disciplined For Defending Her
Kay’Ana Adams, an Alabama firefighter, was fired after the department determined that her tattoo violates its policy. According to WKRG, Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station in Mobile, Alabama for nine months before she was fired.
Mega thrift store to open new location
A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mobile
Mobile might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Mobile.
Thomas Whisenhant: Serial killer executed for murdering 3 Mobile women
WARNING: This story discusses topics of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas station clerks were disappearing out of thin air in Mobile during the mid-70s. Little did everyone know they would never be seen alive again. This is the story of Thomas Whisenhant. WKRG News 5 is looking back at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder conviction upheld for Alexander Bridges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last month affirmed the conviction of a Mobile man in a 2018 murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today. The court upheld the conviction of 24-year-old Alexander Bridges in the shooting death of Richard Smith. According to authorities, Smith...
WALA-TV FOX10
Banned by federal law, guns allegedly used in Mobile mass shooting are legal under state law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two guns that police say were used in a New Year’s Eve massing shooting downtown are illegal under federal law, but not state law. Mobile officials vow to change that. “We are seeing more and more cases involving what have come to be known as...
utv44.com
Part of McGregor Ave in Mobile to be closed for a year starting Wednesday Jan 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Wednesday, January 11th, McGregor Ave. will be closed between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue for sidewalk, lighting and curb & gutter improvements. The project will last approximately twelve months. The signed detour route will be Old Shell Road to the west I-65 Service...
apr.org
Amtrak service may return to Mobile in 2023
It could be all aboard for the return of passenger train service to the Gulf Coast in the upcoming year. The last train carrying passengers out of Mobile left the station in 2005. The last regular daily runs between Mobile and New Orleans were about a half century ago. But now, after years of work and lengthy negotiations, supporters say they’re confident that 2023 is the year that trains roll along the Gulf Coast again.
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
