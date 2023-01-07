Read full article on original website
BETTY HABLE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Betty Hable for the Sunshine Award. Betty has given us 30+ years of volunteering her time and her work at the Bloomer Civic Center. Betty has been on the Bloomer Senior Board as a board member and the board treasurer, building supervisor, and janitor.
NEILLSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Neillsville Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Two officers stopped to have a snowball fight and show the kids of Neillsville the fun and good side of police officers. Stacey Fausett.
DR. SHAWN KROMREY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Dr. Shawn Kromrey the Sunshine Award. Each day I go in for an adjustment. I can be in the worst pain or maybe I’m just having a bad day. Dr. Kromrey will get you with a customer-friendly joke to lift your spirits.
Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff
A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
UW-Eau Claire students embark on Civil Rights Pilgrimage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some students at UW-Eau Claire are heading south for the Civil Rights Pilgrimage, a historical tour that explores social justice. Students have the opportunity to travel through ten different cities where they follow the path of the civil rights movement. Participants walk through pivotal places in history and hear first hand accounts of past events from civil rights activists like the Freedom Riders.
WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
MATT & REINA THORNSEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Matt and Reina Thornsen for the Sunshine Award. Matt and Reina and their children are always around to help us out or the kids are coming to visit for hugs and bringing goodies. This last snowstorm, Matt brought over some hot coffee. We had no electricity for a while. They are the best neighbors we have ever had.
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents, “The Hatmaker’s Wife”, January 12-22 at The Grand Theatre. In Lauren Yee’s whimsical and poignant new play The Hatmaker’s Wife, a young couple moves in together expecting domestic bliss but trouble soon finds them.
Dunn County residents asked to check map for broadband coverage
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map. The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by...
Registration open for Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration is open for the Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic 2023. According to a media release from RCU, the event is scheduled to be held in-person on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park. The event is set to include a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, family games, and food trucks.
CVASing Community Choral Concert
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CVASing, or Chippewa Valley Area Singers Involved in Neighborhood Giving, is holding a rally day, Sunday, January 15 as the start of rehearsals for its March 5 Community Choral Concert. Doors open at 6 p.m. January 15, with the rehearsal at 7 p.m. at Trinity...
Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County
KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after a traffic stop in Dunn County Sunday afternoon. 35-year-old Tanner Weiss of Wilson was arrested after a traffic stop for a license plate violation at 2:06 p.m. Sunday near the Knapp exit on Interstate 94 westbound.
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 6th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday featured plenty of prep basketball action from around the Chippewa Valley. On the boy’s side Menomonie faced Memorial, New Richmond took on Chippewa Falls, Fall Creek clashed with Bloomer, and Cadott squared off with Regis. In girl’s action New Richmond clashed with Chippewa Falls, River Falls faced North, and Somerset took on Altoona. There was also boy’s hockey and wrestling action both featuring Eau Claire North.
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
91st Annual Flying Eagles Invitational
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Flying Eagles Invitational made its return this weekend, and close to two hundred skiers took to the skies. The competition took place at the Mt. Washington Nordic Ski Complex in Eau Claire. Skiers flew off of seven to fifty-five meter jumps. President of the...
SportScene 13 for Sunday, January 8th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ski jumping returns to the Chippewa Valley at the 91st Annual Flying Eagles Invitational. Also, UW-Eau Claire celebrates its Men’s Indoor and Outdoor NCAA Division III National Championship teams.
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
