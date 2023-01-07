Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
City of Uniontown Agenda for Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
___ Jess Ervin ___ Danea Esslinger ___ Josh Hartman ___ Amber Kelly ___ Bradley Stewart. Minutes of December 13, 2022 Regular Council Meeting. Treasurers Report, Monthly Transaction Report & Accounts Payables. Resolution 2023-0110-1 – 2023 GAAP Waiver. Destruction of records for 2012 and prior.
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Jan. 10
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING AT 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes. • Eric Bailey – Road & Bridge...
fortscott.biz
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
Comments / 0