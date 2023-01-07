Read full article on original website
1/7/2023: Weekend has cloudy start, sunny finish
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: We’ve got another cloudy day lined up for your Saturday. Expect high temps near 40 and a bit of a breeze at times this afternoon. A few flurries are possible in the hills & mountains. Tonight, temperatures get colder than they have been the past couple […]
1/6/23: More Clouds to Start the Weekend
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Scattered rain and snow showers out and about this afternoon will dry out overnight and lead to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall close to freezing, so watch that first step out the door Saturday morning!. Clouds will tend to stick around through...
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Approaching cold front to be even more frigid than previously thought
Temperatures this Christmas weekend are going to be even colder than previously forecasted. A large cold air mass from the arctic is going to affect a large portion of the United States and Western Pennsylvania is no exception.
Second Half of Weekend Will Start Cold Before Sunshine Returns
The second half of the weekend will start off cold before sunshine returns. There will be clearing overnight Saturday, which will lead to a cold Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s. The sunshine will return during the day and highs will be in the upper 30s and...
Weather Now: Clearing Skies, Drier Through Mid-Week
Good morning. Early morning rain and snow showers are tapering off, with dry skies and developing sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the low 40s, quickly melting away any dusting of snow that accumulated this morning. Winds will be light from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will be dry and clear for […]
First Alert Weather: Foggy start, followed by stray afternoon showers
Forecast: Expect some fog and pockets of drizzle this morning, then we'll see some breaks overhead this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower here and there. It will be about 10 degrees cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s. A few showers will push through tonight with even colder air in place... 40s/30s. As for tomorrow, it will be chilly with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s.
First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s
Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm with showers after 2/3PM. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with some records in jeopardy. Leftover showers/drizzle push through tonight. Temps will fall to around 50. As for tomorrow, there's a chance of some morning drizzle, otherwise it will be a drier day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be chilly with a few nuisance showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, there's a chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the 40s.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
First Alert Forecast: Chilly, feels like 30s, flurries possible
After a stretch of days well above normal, temps are closer to where they should be for early January.Today will feature more clouds than sun, although we'll get some brighter breaks at times. Some flurries are possible, especially to the north and west. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.Tonight will be colder as well with lows falling to around 30 degrees in the city and the 20s in the suburbs. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to mainly clear skies overnight.We'll start off brisk and bright Sunday. Some more high clouds will stream in during the...
MILD (FOR JANUARY) WITH A FEW WEAK WEATHER MAKERS
The weather pattern for the next week isn’t very January-like. Temperatures will remain above average and moisture appears somewhat limited... but there is still the chance of some light wintry precipitation. For tonight... lows will range from the mid teens to the low 20s. Brisk WSW breezes will keep...
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over
Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
First Alert Weather: Cloudy with mild temperatures Monday
Forecast: Today will feature more clouds overall, but there will be some brighter breaks at times. The mild stretch continues with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, we remain dry today. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s for most of the area... some 30s in the distant NW 'burbs. Some fog likely develops late at night.Looking Ahead: Heading into Tuesday, the mild temps continue but things turn a bit unsettled. A few showers could be around tomorrow morning, but the best bet at a period of widespread showers moves in for midday, mainly 10am and after. As of now, much of the steadiest will be for the northern half of our area, from the city and points to the north. Far southern locations may not pick up much of anything. While some briefly heavier bouts are possible, mainly to the north, it's overall just another nuisance rain-maker. No flooding concerns are expected, and much of the activity quickly exits by late afternoon. For Tuesday evening and Wednesday, things stay unsettled with scattered showers/drizzle around. After highs in the 50s tomorrow, temps Wednesday could easily get into the 60s.
First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; quiet weekend ahead
FRIDAY: Rain chances will tend to taper off through the remainder of the day as our system begins to exit toward the east. We’ll still keep amongst clouds with occasional showers as afternoon temperatures hang in the lower 60s. Expect clouds, patchy fog and patchy rain chances overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
Ontario's Winter Forecast Shows It's Getting Cold Again & Here's When Temperatures Will Drop
If you're someone who wants their winters cold and their summers hot, you've likely been thrown off by Ontario's weather as of late. It's no secret that things have been unseasonably warm lately, with the province's rainy conditions more representative of spring than early January, but that could all change next week.
