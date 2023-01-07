Read full article on original website
'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
10 Best Hotel In Orangeburg
Maybe you are looking for a entire list of hotel in the Orangeburg locality. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the great hotel entire list with details in the Orangeburg locality. You will get a Website details, average user reviews, Hotline, details address, and also a direction...
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year
Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
The evolution of coon hunting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Coon hunting is a sport that brings people from all over Orangeburg County every year for its annual Grand American. Ray Conrad has been a vendor there for over 30 years and has seen the sport evolve. “I coon hunt. My dad coon hunted. My granddad...
Irmo downtown district draws opposition amid fears of lost land, homes
IRMO, S.C. — It was a full house at Macedonia Baptist Church Sunday, as residents sounded off on a proposed Irmo downtown district that could affect their property. According to Irmo Town Council, the development would feature retail, office and hotel space in 12 parcels of land along the backside of Irmo Community Park.
Funeral services held Saturday for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day
Orangeburg, S.C. (WACH) — A woman found shot to death in her home in Orangeburg County, was laid to rest today. On Thanksgiving Day, the body of Crystal Jumper was found at her Orangeburg home., but her 5-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter was missing. Weeks later, Aspen was found with...
Ridgeville community marks slain football star’s 21st birthday
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Remembering what would have been the 21st birthday for a former Lowcountry football star, his family, friends and community came together on Saturday to celebrate his life. Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed on Nov. 13 in a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
A hire that was criticized initially pays off for all parties involved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On paper it was a gamble. Shane Beamer had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator but in December of 2020, he was named the new head football coach at South Carolina. Hiring an up-and-coming assistant was a departure of the previous hires of Muschamp, Spurrier...
5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
South Carolina Arby’s franchise fined nearly $48K for allowing minors to work more than allowed
The Arby's franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
