Orangeburg County, SC

News19 WLTX

'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
10 Best Hotel In Orangeburg

Maybe you are looking for a entire list of hotel in the Orangeburg locality. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the great hotel entire list with details in the Orangeburg locality. You will get a Website details, average user reviews, Hotline, details address, and also a direction...
coladaily.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year

Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
News19 WLTX

The evolution of coon hunting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Coon hunting is a sport that brings people from all over Orangeburg County every year for its annual Grand American. Ray Conrad has been a vendor there for over 30 years and has seen the sport evolve. “I coon hunt. My dad coon hunted. My granddad...
FOX Carolina

Ridgeville community marks slain football star’s 21st birthday

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Remembering what would have been the 21st birthday for a former Lowcountry football star, his family, friends and community came together on Saturday to celebrate his life. Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed on Nov. 13 in a...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
News19 WLTX

Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
News19 WLTX

5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
WJBF.com

New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
WLTX.com

SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
live5news.com

Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia local news

