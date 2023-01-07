Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
The History of the Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
Related
tamaractalk.com
J.P. Taravella Baseball Star Anthony Quigley Makes College Pick
J.P. Taravella star Anthony Quigley is officially set to play college baseball at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Quigley says it feels great to commit and a big step towards his dream of becoming a big leaguer. “It takes off the stress of knowing I have to find a...
Private School stars rally late to upend Public stars in All-Star football game
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Giving unsigned players one last chance for college exposure is an objective of the Private vs. Public All-Star Game. On Saturday, the 13th annual event lived up to its billing. Running back Clay Thevenin from TRU Prep rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown in the ...
Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl
Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
Miami football needs impact transfers
The Miami football program has added four transfers that will provide depth and experience and compete to become starters in 2023. Central Florida cornerback Davante Brown, defensive tackle Thomas Gore, offensive lineman Javion Cohen and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa are transfers who have committed to Miami. Brown, Cohen and Mauigoa are...
247Sports
Four thoughts from FAU men's basketball's record-breaking start
Florida Atlantic is partying like it’s 2002. For those wondering, that’s the last time FAU’s men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament. 7,605 days ago, the 15-seed Owls were defeated by Alabama in the first round of March Madness, marking a relatively quick exit from the tournament. Since then, attempts to add to the lone “NCAA Tournament” banner hanging at FAU’s home stadium have been fruitless.
WSVN-TV
‘We’re building a neighborhood’: Rita Case leads Habitat’s Women Build in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of strong South Florida women came together in Pompano Beach to build homes for some well-deserving families, thanks in part to Habitat for Humanity. Participants got up bright and early on Saturday to help make a difference in the community. Go, girl power!...
therams.com
Brandon Powell gives back to native South Florida by renting out movie theater for about 90 kids to see "Avatar: The Way of Water"
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell was having a conversation with a woman who worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County (Florida) – Powell and the woman's daughter lived down the street from the club when he was a kid, so he's known her for a long time – when the topic of the cost to see a movie came up.
Perez Brothers Lead Coral Springs Charter Wrestling Team to Strong Showing at Weekend Tournament
The Coral Springs Charter wrestling team had a strong showing at the weekend tournament, with several members finishing in the top five. Hunter Perez, a senior headed to the US Marine Corps after graduation, finished in second place with a 5-1 record. His brother, freshman Elijah Perez, finished in fifth place with a 5-4 record.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Pompano Beach.
Recruiting scoop coming out of the Raw7v7 showcase in Miami
Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
islandernews.com
Number of Miami elders with mortgages ranks among the nation’s highest
Still carrying the burden of a mortgage in your retirement age?. You're not alone, at least in the Miami area, where 23.52% of all mortgage holders were age 65 or older in 2022, according to the latest report from Lending Tree. Miami ranks among the top three largest 50 metros...
Locations Revealed for Cali Coffee’s 2023 South Florida Expansion
The coffee chain is making a big push this year
Miami New Times
For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule
For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
24hip-hop.com
California Realtor Faisal Alenezi Buys an Oceanview Home at Bentley Building in Miami for $8.2 Million
Faisal Alenezi, CEO of Luxury Real Estate company-based in Malibu sets a meeting to buy a splashy spread for just over $8.2 million at the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., the meeting is set to be on February 25th with Ian Reisner Vice President. The Oceanview home comes...
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Miami
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Click10.com
Man asked girl, 11, to ‘spread her legs’ inside Miami Home Depot, police say
MIAMI – A 52-year-old man faces a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct after Miami police said he made a lewd request to an 11-year-old girl sitting down inside a Home Depot store in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. According to a police report, the girl was waiting...
floridapolitics.com
‘Harvey was love in action’: Miami-Dade honors longtime leader Harvey Ruvin
'Harvey was evenhanded, levelheaded and openhearted with all people. To my knowledge, he had no known enemies.'. Harvey Ruvin, the late Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts, was relatively diminutive in stature. But to those who knew him, he was a veritable titan who left an indelible impact over a 56-year career in public service.
WSVN-TV
Dog that went missing after Miami Gardens shooting reunited with owner; worker at KFC where French Montana ran speaks out
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a heartwarming reunion for the owner of a dog that was brought home days after she went missing in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Miami Gardens. 7News cameras captured Chola was reunited with her owner, Wilmark Baez, on Sunday. “I was...
The Cook & The Cork Hosts 5 Course Dinner and Saké Pairing for a Great Cause
A fine dining restaurant known for its world-class cuisine and award-winning wine list is hosting a five-course dinner and saké pairing to benefit the community. Renowned Chef Keith Blauschild has teamed up with saké sommelier Midori Roth to craft a delicious repertoire of entrées coupled with the most flavorful sakés for a unique gastronomy experience. Proceeds from this event will go to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital.
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0