Miami, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

J.P. Taravella Baseball Star Anthony Quigley Makes College Pick

J.P. Taravella star Anthony Quigley is officially set to play college baseball at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Quigley says it feels great to commit and a big step towards his dream of becoming a big leaguer. “It takes off the stress of knowing I have to find a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football needs impact transfers

The Miami football program has added four transfers that will provide depth and experience and compete to become starters in 2023. Central Florida cornerback Davante Brown, defensive tackle Thomas Gore, offensive lineman Javion Cohen and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa are transfers who have committed to Miami. Brown, Cohen and Mauigoa are...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Four thoughts from FAU men's basketball's record-breaking start

Florida Atlantic is partying like it’s 2002. For those wondering, that’s the last time FAU’s men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament. 7,605 days ago, the 15-seed Owls were defeated by Alabama in the first round of March Madness, marking a relatively quick exit from the tournament. Since then, attempts to add to the lone “NCAA Tournament” banner hanging at FAU’s home stadium have been fruitless.
BOCA RATON, FL
therams.com

Brandon Powell gives back to native South Florida by renting out movie theater for about 90 kids to see "Avatar: The Way of Water"

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell was having a conversation with a woman who worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County (Florida) – Powell and the woman's daughter lived down the street from the club when he was a kid, so he's known her for a long time – when the topic of the cost to see a movie came up.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule

For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Miami

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

The Cook & The Cork Hosts 5 Course Dinner and Saké Pairing for a Great Cause

A fine dining restaurant known for its world-class cuisine and award-winning wine list is hosting a five-course dinner and saké pairing to benefit the community. Renowned Chef Keith Blauschild has teamed up with saké sommelier Midori Roth to craft a delicious repertoire of entrées coupled with the most flavorful sakés for a unique gastronomy experience. Proceeds from this event will go to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

