Kilgore, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Popular Tyler restaurant Traditions closing after 23 years in business

A popular Tyler restaurant is closing its doors after 23 years in business. Traditions announced via Facebook post Monday morning that the restaurant closed Sunday. The longtime restaurant released the following message to the community:. “After 23 years of serving the Tyler community, we made the tough decision to close...
TYLER, TX
Children get musical education at annual Fiddle Zoo for Kids event

Families gathered Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Tyler for the third annual Fiddle Zoo for Kids event. Weston Jennings, music director of New Texas Sinfonia, said the yearly event aims to educate the community with a program that introduces attendees to instruments, live performances and music-themed activities. New Texas...
TYLER, TX

