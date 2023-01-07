ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Private investigator appears at Moscow house where 4 students were murdered

By Misti Reed
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, Idaho — A private investigator in a black Toyota SUV was allowed behind the crime scene tape at 1122 King Rd., where four University of Idaho students were murdered in their shared, off-campus house last November.

A lone police officer was outside the property with the investigator Friday.

When asked whether murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense team, led by Kootenai County’s Ann Taylor, had hired him, the man said, “No.”

He confirmed on camera that he was a private investigator, but would not disclose who hired him.

The Goncalves family said in past interviews they were considering hiring a private investigator to shed more light on the case, but it was unclear if that goal changed with the arrest of Kohberger at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022.

The private investigator was dressed in all black, wearing a camouflage-style bandana and appeared to have insignia on his vest associated with Northern State Security & Investigation, Inc., based out of Hayden, Idaho. A call and email to the company Friday were not immediately returned.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

