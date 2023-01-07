Mega Millions drawing live — Winning numbers for Friday’s draw revealed as lottery jackpot soars to massive $1billion

A HUGE $940million cash prize was announced Friday night as the lottery jackpot soars to over $1billion.

Friday's winning numbers are 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63.

The Megaplier 3x number is 13.

The last time Mega Millions saw a jackpot winner was on October 14, 2022, when two winners split a $502million jackpot.

The estimated lottery jackpot is now set at a whopping $1.1billion.

The next drawing will be announced on Tuesday at 11pm EST.

The odds of winning revealed

If you’re playing a game such as Powerball or Mega Millions, your odds of hitting all six numbers are one in 13,983,816.

The odds of becoming President of the US or a big Hollywood star are greater, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.

Powerball’s expansion explained

Powerball launched a new Monday drawing on August 23, 2021, which expanded the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings to three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The Double Play add-on feature was launched at the same time, giving players in certain jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10million.

Taxed winnings reminder shared

Remember: Lottery winnings can and will be taxed

The IRS can take up to 40 percent of lottery winnings.

The winnings can be further taxed, depending on the state the winner is in.

Highest Powerball jackpot ever

Since 2016, a record-breaking $1.586billion Powerball prize has been the highest ever, CBS News reported.

Mega Millions drawing for Friday 1/6

Poorest households buy the most tickets

The Atlantic reported that the poorest third of households buy half of all lotto tickets, according to a 1980s Duke University study.

One reason this happens is that the lottery is advertised more in poorer communities.

Taxes on Powerball winnings

If you take home the lump sum prize after winning the Powerball jackpot, you will immediately fall into the highest tax bracket, according to TurboTax.

This means you’ll likely owe the IRS at least 37 percent in taxes as of 2021.

So, a $1.5billion jackpot is really worth about $930million if you choose to take the lump sum payout.

Where your $2 goes

Powerball shared a breakdown on their website of where each $2 spent on a ticket goes:

50 percent of a ticket sale goes to fund prizes

35 percent benefits the good causes supported by lotteries

6 percent goes to retailer commissions

9 percent goes to operating expenses

Reality after a lottery win, part two

Winning the lottery can be glamorous, but it is important to be careful of the people in your life when you win.

“I had one friend who told me this sob story about how behind she was on her local taxes and how they were going to take her house because she couldn’t pay,” shared one winner with Reader’s Digest.

“After she left, I got on my computer, looked up her tax records, and saw that she wasn’t behind.”

“When I printed out that page and sent it to her, well, that was the end of our friendship.”

Reality after a lottery win

Reader’s Digest revealed that despite winning the lottery being life-changing and miraculous, about 70 percent of lottery winners either lose or spend all of their prize money in less than five years, regardless of the prize amount.

Many winners advise others to be careful about their money and spend accordingly.

Financial advice for winners

Lottery officials strongly encourage winners of large prizes to get professional financial advice.

Mega Millions said on its website that the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants offers a variety of financial planning tools and can help find a personal financial specialist.

Can non-US citizens play Powerball?

According to Powerball’s website, the lottery is also open to non-US citizens.

Residents of states where Powerball is not offered can purchase a ticket in a state where it is available.

How much goes unclaimed

In the 12-month period ending June 2017, nearly $3billion went unclaimed, according to lottery expert Brett Jacobson.

In 2017 alone, there were more than 160 unclaimed prizes worth $1million or more.

What happens to unclaimed prizes

According to the Powerball website, “Unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction.”

That means the money is generally returned to the states selling tickets for that game. Each state has its own set of rules from there, determining what actually happens to the money.

In some cases, it gets returned to the players.

How long you can claim prizes

Powerball tickets typically have expiration dates that vary from 90 days to one year depending on where they were sold, according to the Powerball website.

The expiration date is likely listed on the back of your ticket.

If it is not, check with your state lottery office.

How to claim a prize

Prizes have to be claimed in the jurisdiction where you bought the winning ticket.

Players can often claim prizes up to $600 at any licensed lottery retailer in the jurisdiction where they bought the ticket, the Powerball website said.

Prizes over $600 can be claimed at some lottery offices depending on the amount, and also at lottery headquarters. Contact your lottery with questions.

If more than one person wins Powerball

If more than one person hits a Powerball jackpot, the prize will be equally divided among the winners.

All other prizes, from $1million down to $4, are fixed prize amounts in most states and will be paid in full to the winners.

What to do if you win the lottery

