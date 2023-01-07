ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County: reports

The Lancaster County coroner was called to a police scene in West Hempfield Township early Sunday, according to a report from WGAL. Emergency dispatchers said officials were called to the area of the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville before 4 a.m. The Lancaster County coroner confirmed one unidentified man was dead at the complex. The deputy coroner told CBS21 that the death was suspicious.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden murder suspect arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found at the Sunken Garden in Harrisburg in December 2022. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they arrested and charged Brandon Martinez for his alleged connection to the murder investigation. Martinez has been charged...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. At the scene, officers found one person with a...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Man charged for attacking nursing staff

Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
EPHRATA, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
POTTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

