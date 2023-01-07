Read full article on original website
Police and coroner's office investigating incident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County officials are investigating a suspicious incident that left one person dead on Sunday. According to the county coroner's office, an unidentified man was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. West Hempfield Township Chief of Police Lisa Layden said...
abc27.com
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
WGAL
Man accused of pointing gun at group of teens in traffic in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in traffic in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, on Jonestown Road/Route 22 in West Hanover Township. State police said...
1 killed during burglary at central Pa. apartment complex: DA
A person found dead Sunday at a Lancaster County apartment complex was shot multiple times during a burglary, the district attorney’s office said Monday. One person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, according to District Attorney Heather Adams. Adams said...
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
UPDATE Details Released After 'Suspicious Death' At Lancaster County Apartment Complex
New details have been released about a man who was found shot to death under what police call "suspicious" circumstances on Sunday, Jan. 8. It has been revealed that the unidentified man who was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. may have been connect…
Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
abc27.com
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death investigation in Lancaster County has been ruled a homicide. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, the victim was found at the Lincoln West Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Police had responded to the apartments around 4 a.m....
1 person injured in overnight central Pa. shooting
One person was shot overnight Monday in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired shortly after 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street, police said. One person, of unknown age and gender, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said investigators do not believe the shooting...
wdiy.org
Former Lancaster County PennDOT Worker Facing Charges for Driver’s License Fraud
A former PennDOT employee in Lancaster County is facing multiple felonies for driver’s license fraud. WHYY’s Cory Sharber has more. (Original air-date: 1/6/23)
Coroner called to scene of ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County: reports
The Lancaster County coroner was called to a police scene in West Hempfield Township early Sunday, according to a report from WGAL. Emergency dispatchers said officials were called to the area of the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville before 4 a.m. The Lancaster County coroner confirmed one unidentified man was dead at the complex. The deputy coroner told CBS21 that the death was suspicious.
Missing central Pa. teen was last seen on Christmas Eve, police say
State police are looking for a 15-year-old Franklin County girl who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Eve. Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing on Jan. 3, after having not been seen since Dec. 24, according to police. She was last seen in the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Sunken Garden murder suspect arrested
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found at the Sunken Garden in Harrisburg in December 2022. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they arrested and charged Brandon Martinez for his alleged connection to the murder investigation. Martinez has been charged...
FOX43.com
1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. At the scene, officers found one person with a...
WGAL
Man charged for attacking nursing staff
Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
Student Robbed Walking To School Bus Stop In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A 14-year-old student was shoved up against a building and robbed "while walking to his bus stop," Northern York County Regional police announced in a release on Friday, Jan. 6.The teenager's encounter with an unknown male wearing a winter coat with a fur lined hood in the 700 block of Albrig…
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
