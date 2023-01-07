Read full article on original website
Related
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
NBA Insider Says Knicks Are Not Willing To Move Julius Randle
The Knicks don't want to trade Julius Randle.
Kawhi Leonard drops telling injury update Clippers fans will love
Kawhi Leonard’s body hasn’t been the same since Zaza Pachulia undercut his landing spot during the 2017 NBA playoffs. Since then, Leonard has had to sit out games due to injury, particularly on one leg of a back-to-back set, to remain healthy for when it truly matters: the postseason. However, with the Los Angeles Clippers struggling in Year 4 of the Kawhi-Paul George era, fans’ frustrations over Leonard’s infamous load management is reaching peak levels.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
‘The Clippers Stink!’: Stephen A Smith goes off at Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, LA for 31-point loss to Nuggets
Veteran sports commentator Stephen A Smith didn’t hide his disappointment on the Los Angeles Clippers after the team got obliterated by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Nikola Jokic and co. made easy work of the star-studded Clippers lineup featuring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, dismantling the team by way of a 31-point drubbing at Peps Center. The LA franchise was no match to Denver, especially with PG and Kawhi combining for just nine points overall-albeit in less than 20 minutes of playing time for each.
Watch: LeBron James Shows Love To Shannon Sharpe At Lakers - Hawks Game
LeBron James shared an embrace with Shannon Sharpe after the game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles’ fourth setback in a row. Nicolas Batum also sat out because of a sprained left ankle. ___
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
CBS Sports
What's going wrong for the Bucks? Three reasons why struggling Milwaukee has lost its way
MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks begin their four-game road trip by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, they'll do so as a team desperate to regain its identity. Once 9-0 and off to the best start in franchise history, the Bucks are...
Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract
The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Yunior Marte: Shipped to Philadelphia
The Phillies acquired Marte from the Giants on Monday in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 27-year-old, logging a 5.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 44 over 48 innings. With the Giants bringing aboard Luke Jackson (elbow) on a two-year deal Monday, Marte would have been a candidate to lose his spot on the 40-man roster, so San Francisco made the decision to trade him away to get a younger asset in Miller in return. Marte will likely factor into the middle-relief picture for Philadelphia in 2023.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Dolphins focus on getting healthy ahead of Buffalo game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Moments after the Dolphins’ playoff-clinching win over the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel went over to embrace the man who brought him to Miami, owner Stephen Ross. “I know how many other teams were interviewing me, so the answer is zero,” McDaniel said, “and...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
Comments / 0