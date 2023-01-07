ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Local veterinarians on lookout for dog flu as cases spread across country

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqmOg_0k6Kf41e00

MADISON, Wis. — So far, Wisconsin has been spared seeing any cases of dog flu, but experts are warning that because the virus is highly contagious, that could change at any moment.

The H3N2 canine flu has already spread through several shelters in the southern part of the country, and while experts said this latest strain is less likely to make dogs very sick, it’s still highly contagious.

Dr. Sandra Newbury is the director of the shelter medicine program at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. She said when it comes to keeping their pets happy and healthy, dog owners want to take a lesson from the past three years and social distancing.

“It’s so interesting because all of the knowledge that we’ve gained from COVID-19 is so easily transferable,” Newbury said. “If your dog is showing any clinical signs of respiratory disease, they shouldn’t go to the party and you should get in touch with your vet.”

Like with COVID-19, the canine flu can be deadly to dogs with underlying health conditions or the kinds of dogs you can’t teach new tricks.

Head veterinarian at the Dane County Human Society Uri Donnett said though most of their population is young and healthy, they are keeping a close eye on H3N2. He said places like shelters, clinics and doggie daycares should be paying the most attention because the flu is more likely to spread in those types of areas.

It’s one of the reasons they themselves already take so many precautions, like doing frequent medical and background checks, especially on transports from other parts of the country.

“We do medical checks on anyone that does develop clinical signs of coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge,” he explained. “If we saw an increase in that, above what we would normally expect, if we saw more dogs developing pneumonia, more severe clinical signs and of those things, those would make us more concerned.”

Donnett said there are enough people who may want to consider talking to their vet about getting their dogs vaccinated and assessing risk based on their habits.  He also said vaccines, however, do have limitations because they require two doses, take about a month before they kick in and don’t stop infection so they work better as a precaution.

If you are concerned your dog has been exposed, experts recommend that you call your vet in advance because of how contagious it is. They may have you wait in the car or do some prescreening on the phone before booking a visit.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 7

a.a. hall
2d ago

so much fear Mongering. 99% of people with pets already kow of this. we also have them vaxxed by time tested, Proven, preventive vaccines, & also know that we can catch their cold & they can catch ours.

Reply
2
Related
seehafernews.com

DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon

During National Radon Action Month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available. Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas naturally...
WISCONSIN STATE
texasbreaking.com

Local News in Wisconsin: A Woman allegedly attempted to poison her husband with Euthanasia medications for animals

A Wisconsin lady has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia medications on many occasions (Matthews, 2022). The suspect namely Amanda Chapin was charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. She allegedly poisoned her husband, Gary Chapin, three times...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Goats at local farm eat recycled Christmas trees

CALEDONIA, Wis. — With the holidays now over, some Wisconsinites delivered their Christmas trees to Crimson Acres Family Farm to feed their goats. Jennifer Linehan owns the farm with her husband. They took over the farm a year and a half ago and wanted to find innovative ways to take care of their animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR to host Bald Eagle Watching Days

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting its 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days in celebration of the species’ growing presence in the state. The DNR is offering both in-person and virtual events that are free to the public. On...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Hospitals Vary in Regards to Flu Vaccinations for Employees

(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) As an aggressive flu season ravages Wisconsin hospitals, public health officials are once again urging people to get their flu shots. But not all hospitals require their employees to get those vaccines, and hospital immunization rates vary widely, according to a review of federal data by Wisconsin Public Radio. Across the state and country, the vast majority of hospital staff did get their flu shots, according to figures reported by hospitals to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Q985

Melting Butter Causes Havoc For First Responders At WI Dairy Fire

Battling a major fire is hard enough for first responders but then adding an element like melting butter makes it even more dangerous. It takes a special kind of person to be a first responder. They put their lives on the line every day to save citizens they've never met before. For them, it's all about helping out their community. We are so lucky to have people like that in the world. It's not the type of career for just everyone. God bless all the first responders.
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations

A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
wiproud.com

Wis. doctor offers advice for seasonal depression sufferers

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The holidays are over, and with gray skies above, it can affect your mood. “Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD for short is a clinical depression that typically occurs during the Winter months.”. Dr. Shilagh Mirgain is a psychologist at UW Health. She says ‘SAD’ affects 4-6...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks

(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Couples attend wedding expo at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Newly engaged Ellen Abolt got some ideas at the Wonderful World of Wedding Expo on Sunday for her big day. “Grabbing business cards and starting to put together kind of that ghost budget of can I afford of what I actually want,” said Abolt.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy